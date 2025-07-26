Before their Saturday matchup against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Yankees received a critical injury blow. According to manager Aaron Boone (via MLB reporter Joel Sherman on X (formerly Twitter)), Judge is dealing with “an elbow issue” and went for imaging.

“Aaron Boone said Aaron Judge is dealing with “an elbow issue” and went for imaging,” posted Sherman on the social media platform. “Would not give an early feel for the seriousness.”

Ahead of a critical matchup against the Phillies, the Yankees losing Judge is certainly a big blow. He's their captain, and the engine that makes their offense roll. Fresh off of trading for Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon, there were signs that New York was beginning its push to retake the AL East lead. Now, with Judge's health in serious question, will the Bronx Bombers have the fire power to make their way into AL playoff field?

Without Aaron Judge, Yankees postseason odds take big hit

Losing the captain of your team is never easy. Especially with the reliance that New York has on Judge. After losing superstar Juan Soto in free agency last winter, there hasn't been a true number two to back up Judge. Veteran contributors like outfielder Cody Bellinger, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and others have certainly helped out. However, without their primary run producer in the lineup, it's safe to say that GM Brian Cashman will have to make even more moves if Judge will be out for a considerable amount of time.

The trade for McMahon needs to be just the start, regardless of the status on Judge's elbow. Once the team knows more about their captain's status, then Cashman needs to move into deal-making mode. Whether it's adding to the current roster (including at problem spots identified by the Yankees GM, such as their pitching staff) or finding a replacement for Judge (which hopefully won't be necessary), additions are needed if the Bombers want to make yet another run to the World Series.