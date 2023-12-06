Nicolas Batum, who is nursing a right finger injury, should be back in the Sixers' lineup as they face the Wizards.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After missing the Philadelphia 76ers' previous game, Nicolas Batum should be back in the lineup. The Sixers did not list the veteran forward on the injury report ahead of their upcoming matchup with the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

Batum has dealt with a sprain to his right index finger that made him inactive against the Boston Celtics (despite optimism that he would be able to play) and caused an early exit in the prior game against the New Orleans Pelicans. After four days without a game, Batum had the time to let his injury heal, saying that the break was “perfect timing-wise” and that he's feeling better.

At Philly's pregame shootaround in Washington D.C., Batum wore a protective wrap around his finger. The 6-foot-8 forward participated in certain, non-contact portions of recent Sixers practices to prevent any exacerbation of his injury while still readying himself for a return.

Batum said that he still feels pain “pretty much every time” he passes or catches the ball and that he's trying to get used to the pain. “If it wasn't my shooting hand it would be different. But that's my right hand. So, it's tricky,” he said.

The Sixers have dropped their last two games but have shown an impressive amount of depth, particularly in their six-point loss to the Boston Celtics where Batum, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey were all sidelined. The depth Philly has gives it a chance to compete on any given night.

“That's the beauty of this team,” Batum said. “Like, you're trying to compete, you wanna win and sometimes guys will go down, and…it's a next-man-up team.”

In addition to Nicolas Batum returning, Kelly Oubre Jr. is expected to play after missing the last 11 games with a rib fracture. Especially with their key players expected to be back in action, the Sixers should be able to pick up a win against the lowly Wizards after losing their last two games.