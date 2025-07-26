It has been the topic of the baseball world after Athletics rookie Nick Kurtz hit four home runs in a single game on Friday night as the team beat the Houston Astros, 15-3. The showcase of the awesome game for the Athletics' young star has no doubt reinforced his chances of winning AL Rookie of the Year, an honor he's likely to compete with his teammate.

When looking at MLB.com's recent poll about the favorite for AL Rookie of the Year, it includes Kurtz and Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson. After Kurtz went six-for-six on Friday night with four home runs and eight RBIs, he spoke about competing for the honor with his teammate, saying how it will be “really cool” that the award is likely going to someone on the team, according to MLB.com.

“We haven’t really talked about it much,” Kurtz said. “But it’s awesome that it’s most likely going to be an A’s player. It’s really cool. Whether I win it or he wins it, we’re just really looking forward to representing the A’s and what we’re all about. Individual awards are good and all, but it’s not why we play the game. We’re excited to keep going and keep improving.”

Wilson currently sports a .312 batting average (ranked fifth in the MLB, leads all rookies) to go along with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs, while after the monster game, Kurtz now has a .305 batting average, 23 home runs, and 59 RBIs. Kurtz's home run, RBI, OPS (1.060), and extra-base hits (43) totals all lead rookies in the MLB.

Athletics rookies are taking the league by storm, including Nick Kurtz

After the historic explosion from the Athletics rookie in Kurtz, it heated the race for AL Rookie of the Year, though the battle is between two teammates. If they are No. 1 and 2 in the voting, they would become just the ninth teammate pair ever to do so and the first in the AL since 1984.

“It’s fun,” Wilson said. “We have a lot of young guys here who are very talented. Obviously, [Kurtz] is doing what he’s doing. But you have a bunch of young guys up here who are only 25 years old or younger. We have a great, young core here. The future is bright for us, and we’re enjoying it every step of the way. Hopefully, we get to play with each other for a long time.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen how the two Athletics rookies fare in the AL Rookie of the Year voting when the time comes to award a winner. Still, the main goal for them is simple, which is to translate their performances into wins as the team is currently 44-62, which puts them last in the AL West as they look to get their third straight win against the Astros on Saturday night.