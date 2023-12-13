Joel Embiid got honest about his Most Valuable Player and NBA Championship hopes for the Sixers with Tyrese Maxey.

Joel Embiid has been in the middle of the process for a long time now. The Philadelphia 76ers have given him star-caliber teammates, a ton of draft capital for trades, and all the resources he needs to thrive. He has been paying them back slowly and surely with his performances in recent years. But, he ensured Tyrese Maxey and the rest of the Sixers that he wants more than just the Most Valuable Player and NBA Championship trophies, via Maxey on the Mic.

“I want to win a championship, a lot of MVPs, a lot of Defensive Player of the Year… If I get voted or not, I can't control that… I'm gonna do whatever is necessary that helps the Sixers win,” was the blood-hungry statement that Joel Embiid released when he was being interviewed by Tyrese Maxey.

The Sixers have not won a championship since 1983. They have not even been back in the NBA Finals since 2001. A lot of challenges and tough situations are still ahead of him and his squad. But, they are taking care of business this season.

This Sixers squad has notched 15 wins in the first quarter of their schedule. This ranks the Sixers fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. It may signal a need for better adjustments if they want an NBA Championship. As for individual awards, he is averaging 33.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 6.4 dimes which signifies a shot at the Most Valuable Player award. If he gets his 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks average up, he might even be in the DPOY race.