Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Wizards? The Sixers' superstar center is dealing with knee soreness.

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Washington Wizards for the second time in their last three games. After defeating them in their home on Wednesday, the Sixers will aim to beat them again in the Wells Fargo Center. However, there is a huge injury update everyone is waiting for ahead of the 7:00 P.M. EST matchup. Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Wizards?

Embiid is listed as questionable on the injury report to play due to left knee soreness. He twisted his knee on Friday in the Sixers' win over the Atlanta Hawks, saying after the game that he feels fine.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said that Embiid was a full participant in the team's practice on Sunday afternoon. The big man has missed three games so far this season, twice due to illness and once to hip soreness. His 33.3 points per game are a career-high and lead the NBA. He's also averaging 11.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field.

Fortunately for the Sixers, Embiid is the only player listed on the injury report aside from the two-way players in the G League. For the Wizards, Johnny Davis (left calf strain), Delon Wright (left knee sprain), Landry Shamet (Right rib sprain) and Ryan Rollins (right knee strain) have been ruled out and Daniel Gafford (right hip contusion) is listed as questionable.

The question of whether Joel Embiid is playing tonight vs. the Wizards has yet to be answered.