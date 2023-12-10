Joel Embiid participated in the Sixers' practice on Sunday after tweaking his knee on Friday in a win over the Hawks.

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Washington Wizards on Monday night but the question remains of whether Joel Embiid will play. The Sixers' big man tweaked his left knee during Friday night's win over the Atlanta Hawks but played the rest of the game to secure another close win.

After the game, Embiid said that his knee was feeling fine and Nick Nurse said that the medical staff would wait a day before evaluating his knee. He held his knee and grimaced in pain after landing awkwardly on his foot and twisting his knee late in the fourth quarter but finished the game, tallying 38 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks and three assists.

Speaking to reporters after the Sixers' Sunday afternoon practice, Nurse gave the latest update on Embiid, who wore a leg sleeve as he went through practice.

Nick Nurse told reporters that Joel Embiid did practice today but it was still "TBD" on his designation for Monday's game vs. the Wizards.

“He was out there today. He looked pretty good,” Nurse said. “I think that there’s still TBD in the listing for the game here. I think they’re gonna do some more stuff here, see how he came out of practice. But he was out there and doing okay.”

Nurse said that Embiid did some individual warm-up work in the weight room during the team's warm-ups but that he participated in everything else. Being able to participate after getting a rest day is good news for him and the Sixers.

The Sixers face the Wizards at home to start the week after defeating them in a Wednesday matchup in the nation's capital. Embiid has missed three games so far this season.