CAMDEN, N.J. — Through two preseason games, Joel Embiid has yet to take the court for the Philadelphia 76ers. Is it a huge deal? No. But would it be nice for the Sixers' superstar to get some experience with his new coach and teammates? Yeah. It's something that Nick Nurse understands as he awaits the chance to unlock the superstar he has spent so many years scheming to stop.

Before the Sixers' preseason home opener, Nurse said that he hopes Embiid and James Harden — who also has yet to take the court for a preseason game — will be able to play soon. With only a Monday road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets and a Friday night game at home against the Atlanta Hawks remaining on the preseason docket, time is running out for the two superstars to hit the hardwood before the real games begin.

Nick Nurse on if it’s important for James Harden to get some run in the preseason: “Yeah, for sure. It’s important to get everybody in.” He said that it’s a “fair expectation” that everyone will be available to play Monday but joked that he wouldn’t put money on it. pic.twitter.com/8sABHCY6Sr — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) October 11, 2023

Embiid and Harden have both been kept rested during the preseason. Neither veteran is dealing with injury concerns and both have been participants in practice and shootarounds since training camp (though Harden arrived after the first day). Nurse offered some reassurance on Embiid, who began last season sluggishly after dealing with plantar fasciitis in the offseason.

Nurse said that Embiid “looked awesome out there today” at the Sixers' Thursday practice. “He's getting there, he's in shape. Looks really good,” he added.

So far, Embiid has had to settle for mental reps. Those can be quite valuable with a new coaching staff implementing new schemes on both ends of the floor. Although his insertion into the lineup will change how the team plays, he is coming along well under the Nurse administration.

“He's been getting used to a little bit of this reading stuff that we're all talking about. He likes it,” Nurse said. “I think he feels like he has a good understanding of which direction things should go and being able to mix things up. Again, a little bit of unpredictability on that for him. And again, we've done some of the things that he's really good at, too, which is pound it inside.”

The Sixers open their regular season on Thursday, October 26 against the Milwaukee Bucks, have one rest day and then play a back-to-back. Nurse will make his return to Canada as the Sixers face the Toronto Raptors the following Saturday. Then, the Sixers will have their home opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.