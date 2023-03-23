A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The 2022-23 NBA MVP race is mostly just about two horses: Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. Fans, coaches, and players all have their own picks to win the award, and for Minnesota Timberwolves veteran point guard Mike Conley Jr., Embiid is on top of his list at the moment.

During a recent appearance on The Ringer’s The Ryen Russillo Podcast, Conley said that while he believes in Jokic’s greatness, he’s just more awed at the body of work Joel Embiid has been putting together so far in the 2022-23 NBA season. Conley also mentioned two games in which he saw first-hand just how unstoppable of a force Embiid is.

“I love Jokic, but the two times I played against Joel this year, I think he got 60 the first time we played him in Philly…in Minnesota I think he didn’t even have to play in the fourth but had like 40. I haven’t seen anyone be as dominant as him with my own eyes this season.”

Jokic is currently viewed as the No. 1 MVP candidate, but Joel Embiid isn’t too far behind the Nuggets star big man. Depending on what metrics, including statistical biases, Joel Embiid can be considered the favorite to win The Michael Jordan Trophy.

Entering Wednesday, Embiid is averaging 33.6 points per game on 54.6 percent shooting from the field, 10.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game. He’s better defensively than Jokic, but the Serbian is mustering an efficient near triple-double average this season, with 24.7 (63.4 FG%), 11.9 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per outing.