Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare to make a playoff run, Joel Embiid is putting the finishing touches on a masterful season. Could it finally be the one that earns the Sixers star the MVP award? Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine thinks so.

LaVine is the latest player to publicly support Embiid’s MVP case as he looks to win it over Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He said that the Sixers’ center has wrapped it up with how great he has played, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

“I think he [should have] won one already,” LaVine said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “I think Jokic has been incredible too. He’s won back-to-back, so you don’t take anything away from him. Obviously, Giannis is incredible. But I think Embiid has it wrapped up this year. He’s that good.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Embiid’s stats are incredible — a league-leading 33.6 points per game, 10.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 54.6 percent from the field on a jumper-heavy diet — yet they hardly tell the whole story. His remarkable defense, ability to score in bunches over any defense and clutch shot-making have given him a super strong case after being the runner-up for two straight seasons. The Sixers look like true championship contenders largely because of him.

Several people in the NBA world have vouched for Joel Embiid as the MVP. Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, former NBA stars Walt Frazier, Julius Erving and DeMarcus Cousins and current NBA star Anthony Edwards are just a few of the voices calling for the Sixers’ superstar to win the award.