Just when it seemed like all the pieces were falling into place for that elusive Philadelphia 76ers’ NBA Championship run, the prognosis for MVP-favorite Joel Embiid has taken a potentially devastating turn.

The Sixers superstar injured his knee (sprained right LCL) in the first round of the NBA Playoffs versus the Brooklyn Nets. He was already reported to be doubtful for Monday’s Game 1 vs. the Boston Celtics , which was a bad omen two days out. Now, though, fans’ panic meters will be past their limit.

Embiid’s injury is “considered to be more serious than a Grade 1 LCL sprain,” according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. What that means is not yet clear, but it should brace everyone for another injury-hampered Philly team in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. They closed out Brooklyn without the two-time reigning NBA scoring champion, but surviving the Celtics will likely require a full squad.

The concern with the Sixers is always health. They have had their share of postseason despair, but the vibe in the Wells Fargo Center has never been more positive. The Milwaukee Bucks were already dispatched of, so all Philadelphia needs to do to earn home-court advantage in the Conference Finals is best their rival Boston. That is another longstanding white whale for the Sixers, but the team finally reached their peak.

If Joel Embiid is able to play for most of the series, then fans could still be treated to an absolute war. That looks to be a big “if” right now, though. Fans desperately hope they won’t have to take out their “wait till next year” T-shirts from the back of the closet.

Not again. Not this time.