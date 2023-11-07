Joel Embiid had yet another monster night for the Sixers, as he led Philadelphia to a win against the Wizards Monday night.

Another game, another huge night for Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, who exploded for nearly 50 points in Monday's 146-128 Sixers win at home over the visiting Washington Wizards.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player did damage on the Wizards from beginning to end, but most especially in the third period when he virtually turned into a perfect storm for Washington, which simply had zero answers for the Sixers superstar, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Joel Embiid finished the 3rd quarter vs the Wizards with 29 points on 10-10 shooting. That is the most points in a quarter in 76ers history.”

When it was all said and done on the court, Joel Embidd had flattened the Wizards for 48 points on 17-for-25 shooting from the floor. He also made all his 14 attempts from the foul line, while grabbing 11 rebounds, dropping six dimes, recording a steal, and rejecting a shot in only 31 minutes of action. To do so much over such a relatively short period of time on the floor can only be done by the elite, including, of course, Embiid.

The Sixers must be wishing they could have played with a stingier defense, as they let the Wizards shoot 50.6 percent from the field, but on this night, the better offense won.

Embiid also got some help from the likes of Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris, who chipped in 22 and 18 points, respectively, while Sixers newcomer Nicolas Batum provided 11 points off the bench.

The Sixers, who improved to 5-1, have the Boston Celtics up ahead with a meeting at home with their Atlantic division rivals on Wednesday.