The Wizards (1-4) take on the 76ers (4-1). Check out our NBA odds series for our Wizards-76ers prediction and pick.

We're here to bring you our predictions and picks for this slate of Monday night action in the NBA. We head over to the Eastern Conference as we see the Washington Wizards (1-4) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (4-1). Check out our NBA odds series for our Wizards-76ers prediction and pick.

The Washington Wizards are currently last in the Southeastern Division and have lost their last three consecutive games heading into this contest. It'll be the third game of their current road trip before heading back home, so they'd like to see at least one win come out of it. It would also mark the Wizards' first road win on the season if they can get it done in Philly.

The Philadelphia 76ers are cruising along and have won each of their four games since losing on Opening Night to the Milwaukee Bucks. They've the last four games by a combined total of 62 points are establishing themselves early as a favorite in the East. It'll also be their four consecutive game at home where they are undefeated to start the season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-76ers Odds

Washington Wizards: +11 (-106)

Philadelphia 76ers: -11 (-114)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under:229 (-110)

How to Watch Wizards vs. 76ers

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Washington Wizards sport one of the youngest lineups in the NBA and their inexperience is starting to show as the season picks up. Without Bradley Beal, they're still looking for someone to step up and become a reliable scorer for them. Kyle Kuzma is still the leader on both ends of the floor for them, but they'd like to see new addition Jordan Poole gets his legs under him and get back to his previous form.

To win this game, the Wizards will seriously have to focus on their defense and coming up with a way to stop Joel Embiid. They're beginning to build chemistry on offense and with their passing, but they're not the biggest team inside and don't play very inspired on that end of the floor. They managed 14 steals against the Hawks while keeping that game close throughout, so it may take an extra effort in disrupting the passing lanes for them to cover this spread.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers have been rolling along this season and just notched an impressive 112-100 win over the Phoenix Suns. Joel Embiid led the team in points once again with 26, but Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. were close behind with 22 and 25, respectively. When grouped in with Tobias Harris, the 76ers have loads of options to look towards when trying to draw the defense off Embiid. We've seen teams gameplan around Embiid for the last 5 years, but he finally has a solid supporting cast that complements him well.

The 76ers have held two of their opponents this year under 100 points, which is saying something in today's NBA. They back their offense up with tremendous length on defense and do a great job of swatting shots away. Philadelphia will also be the much taller team and should have the noticeable advantage on the glass and in the paint throughout this game. If Tyrese Maxey can have another scoring outburst, there's no way the 76ers can't cover this game.

Final Wizards-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Wizards are winless on the road up to this point and things haven't been looking up for them during this current trip. Conversely, the Philadelphia 76ers are 3-0 at home and they match up better at just about every position opposite of the Wizards. While double-digits may be a sizable spread to cover, we're seeing the 76ers blow out teams that they should be. Expect them to do the same against the Wizards as we take them for our prediction.

Final Wizards-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -11 (-114)