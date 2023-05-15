Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

A lot of things went wrong for the Philadelphia 76ers in their Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Their third quarter display, however, might just be the biggest culprit for their brutal defeat.

The Sixers got absolutely destroyed by the Celtics in the contest, 112-88, but it didn’t start that way. It actually looked the game was going to be a tight one after the first half ended with just a three-point lead for Boston.

Everything changed in the third quarter, though. Not only did Boston record their best scoring quarter with 33 points, but they also limited the Sixers to just 10 points in the period. It was a playoff low for Philadelphia, which is tied for their fewest points in a quarter of a playoff game in the shot-clock era, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Sure enough, it’s hard to win a playoff game when you score the bare minimum of a double digit.

Unfortunately for Philly, they have no one to blame but themselves. Joel Embiid and James Harden were non-impactful at all. When the Sixers leaned on them to step up big time, they vanished. Harden scored just three points in the third quarter before laying an egg in the final frame, while Embiid failed to score in that horrendous period and ended the second half with an abysmal two points.

The Sixers now head to the offseason with plenty of question marks surrounding their future. Is Doc Rivers going to keep his job? Will Harden leave or be traded? Or will Embiid ask a move away from the team?

After their disastrous run, anything is possible.