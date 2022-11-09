The Philadelphia 76ers came up with a much-needed win on Monday night against a formidable Phoenix Suns side. However, it has now been announced that superstar big man Joel Embiid has been punished for an unsportsmanlike foul committed on Damion Lee.

Embiid was whistled for a foul on Lee in the third quarter of Monday’s bout. Upon the NBA’s review, the foul has been upgraded to a Flagrant 1. Here is the incident in question (h/t NBA Official on Twitter):

As you can see on the replay, Embiid clearly extended his right foot to trip Lee. This was a dangerous play and it could have caused some sort of injury in worse circumstances. After seeing that clip, it comes as no surprise that Lee and the Suns quickly called for a review immediately after the play. It also doesn’t come as a shock at all that the Sixers star has been slapped with a Flagrant 1 for his transgression here.

Embiid won’t be suspended for his actions, so he should be good to go for the Sixers’ next game. This comes in the form of a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

Joel Embiid missed three straight games due to a non-COVID illness prior to the Suns win. He seems to be relatively fine now, which is exactly what the Sixers need following James Harden’s injury. The former league MVP suffered a right foot tendon sprain and is expected to be sidelined for a month. Embiid will need to carry the load for Philly with Harden watching from the sidelines.