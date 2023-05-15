Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

BOSTON – The Philadelphia 76ers’ season is over. In a Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics, Joel Embiid played one of his worst games and the Sixers got run off the court at TD Garden. A season so full of promise is now over, leading to an offseason stuffed to the brim with questions.

Embiid scored just 15 points on 5-18 shooting in the loss. He took responsibility for the Sixers’ loss in his press conference after the game. But he also found room to recall Giannis Antetokounmpo’s infamous line about there being no failures and only steps to success.

“For me, as I look at it, it’s a good step,” Embiid said in response to a question about how he’s planning to process the loss, adding that he’ll take a few days before really reflecting. “Like someone said: it’s not a failure, it’s steps to success.”

“Like someone said: it's not a failure, it's a step to success.” – Joel Embiid references Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ‘failure’ comments following the Sixers’ Game 7 loss to the Celtics 😅pic.twitter.com/lT8d5Yg9wL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 14, 2023

Embiid cracked a smile as he reiterated the phrase made famous by Antetokounmpo after his own playoff flameout. The Sixers’ superstar ultimately has a lot to reflect on from this loss, which bitterly puts an end to what was a hugely successful season for him and his team. But while he did call on Giannis’ points of view, he also did admit that this season was a failure for the Sixers.

“It doesn’t matter where you lose. You don’t get the trophy for being second or third or fourth or fifth or sixth,” Embiid said. “Doesn’t matter if you lose in the first round, Finals. There’s only one team that wins and if you didn’t accomplish that, are you gonna be happy for being second? I know I’m not. To me, if I don’t finish first, it is a failure. The rest doesn’t really matter.”

The Sixers had aspirations of winning a championship after making moves to tweak the supporting cast around Embiid and James Harden. The 2022-23 season did see many accomplishments – Embiid’s first MVP, the first pair of teammates since the 1980s to lead the league in points and assists per game, the most wins the franchise has seen since the 2000-01 season. But in the end, it concluded in the second round of the playoffs yet again.

Embiid said that he’s already envisioning ways he can get better, such as tightening up his handle. The Sixers’ superstar is always adamant about getting better and even after solid performances has said he played poorly. Now, more than ever, is his time to make it happen and try to avenge himself for the putrid stinker he put up with the season on the line.

“I gotta be better,” Joel Embiid said. “I guess that’s on me being the — if you want to call me — the best player on the team. Every failure and every loss, no matter what, I guess you could put on the best player. I take it all. It’s all on me. It’s hard to win alone, but it’s all on me. I just got to be better and I will be better.”