CAMDEN, N.J. — Tyrese Maxey is about to see his role with the Philadelphia 76ers increase this season. Part of that is because the 22-year-old is continuing to grow as a player. But it's also because the Sixers will probably be short-handed in the ball-handling department to start the year.

James Harden's latest no-show invites a lot more doubt about his willingness to play with the Sixers, which has already been established as low even as he participated in recent practices and most of training camp with the team. While the Philly front office tries to get an offer for Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers that makes sense for an All-Star-caliber player, Maxey is learning the ropes as the primary initiator and working to improve as a playmaker.

Joel Embiid has consistently voiced high hopes and expectations for Maxey. With the focus on his ability to be a multi-faceted creator becoming a front-and-center storyline heading into the Sixers' season, Embiid said at Philly's Wednesday practice that Maxey has been “great” at showing growth in the important areas.

“Whether it's the pocket passes or finding guys or coming up the screen on the other side and those key passes, he's been great,” Embiid said. “I still believe there's another level that he can get to — and I'm sure that he's gonna get to because he's eager to learn. I'm just happy to be playing with such an amazing human being that just wants to play and is always having fun.”

Maxey, as usual, lived in the gym this summer. Among his more notable workouts were the reps he got with Drew Hanlen, whose star-studded clientele includes Embiid and Jayson Tatum. The NBA skills trainer pointed to him as the best candidate to have a breakout season.

Embiid: Playmaking & getting/making more easy baskets around the rim If @TyreseMaxey doesn’t average 25ppg, I’m going to be disappointed https://t.co/ECmOIJ5JxV — Drew Hanlen (@DrewHanlen) September 16, 2023

“Well, finally, because I've been trying to get him for the last four years — not four years, but, you know, three years since he's been in Philly,” Embiid said about Maxey working with Hanlen. “I think he's done a lot but you gotta take it step-by-steps. We're expecting him to have a big year, but he's already good enough and all he has to do is take it step-by-steps.”

Those steps, Embiid said, are skill areas to master one at a time to grow one's overall game, working to become closer to a jack of all trades by perfecting one trade after the other. The Sixers' superstar explained his own path over the years to becoming the force that he is today.

“A couple of summers ago, we added a bunch of stuff in the mid-post, low stuff and all that stuff. Two summers ago, we went to the hesi pull. And then this summer, I was just working on being a better playmaker. So it's all about putting it all together,” Embiid said. “So if the focus this summer was for him to give you a better passer and make better reads and better handle, then that's what he's gonna be good at. I think the mistake that a lot of people always make is learn too many things and try to put it all together. It takes time.”

Unfortunately for Maxey, time is not a luxury he can afford. There is a need to rush, even when taking things one step at a time, because the Sixers expect themselves to compete with the best of the best even if Harden ditches them. Although Maxey showed over the last one-and-a-half seasons that he's an exemplary off-ball weapon, he's being thrust into bigger responsibilities.

If there is anyone who can speedrun a development track that makes them a better all-around lead ball-handler — or at least have the wherewithal to give it an earnest attempt — it's Maxey. Consistently mentioned as one of the hardest workers on the team, the young guard has the green light to attack defenses time after time after time. Head coach Nick Nurse wants him to maintain his aggressiveness and is excited to see what he can do when Embiid plays.

“They're gonna be in a lot of actions together,” Nurse said. “I think it's really hard when you got the combination of the speed and the size in that same combo there. And you got shooting at both of 'em too. You gotta get up and cover 'em with some distance and some space and all that stuff.”

Embiid continues to work on his playmaking, too. The Sixers superstar is focused on making things as easy as possible for his teammates. When he finally takes the floor for Philly this season — whether it's in the preseason finale like he hopes or the regular-season opener next week — he will make Maxey's life as a creator much, much easier.

Try as he will to lead the squad, Embiid knows he can’t do it alone. For the Sixers to achieve everything that they've always dreamed of, or even to go on a deep playoff run that is close enough for them to taste but they just can’t touch, Maxey will have to spark the offense in a bigger role and ascend to a higher level.

“Learn one thing at a time and then once you got it all, you can combine them,” Embiid said. “So, I think for him, I just want him to focus on one thing at a time. Once he masters it, onto the next thing.”