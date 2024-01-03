Joel Embiid isn’t worried about the games requirement for the NBA awards.

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid is in the midst of another outstanding season — one full of feats rarely seen and a level of dominance few players have reached. But the Philadelphia 76ers center may have very little to show for it if he misses 11 more games.

With a new rule requiring 65 games to be eligible for league awards like the MVP and All-NBA Teams, the NBA is trying to get its players to rest less. The new threshold for awards, though, also serves as an unfair punishment for players who suffer injuries that sidelined them for long stretches.

Joel Embiid, who has missed seven games so far, was asked about the league's new rule after his return from a four-game absence caused by an ankle sprain.

“I wanna play as many games as possible,” Joel Embiid said. “You can't control it. It's unfortunate that I missed the past four games but can't control it. I'm healthy. I said it at the beginning of the season, my goal was — I knew that wasn't gonna happen anyways — but my goal was to try to play 82 games and every single game. And, sometimes, it's just not possible. Sometimes, stuff happens. Sometimes, these guys want you to take a break. But any chance that I get that I'm healthy, I'm always gonna be out there.”

Joel Embiid has been absolutely dominant this season, improving on his MVP campaign from last year with better jumpers across the board and being the focal point of a Sixers team that had low expectations. Even if he doesn’t have a trophy (or even MVP votes) to show for it, he's growing a case that he's playing at a level as high as any superstar in NBA history.