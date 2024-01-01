While Joel Embiid leads the way, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two key names to watch in the MVP race.

When you think about the MVP race in the NBA, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are the first two names that come to mind. Jokic won the award in 2021 and 2022, while Embiid is the reigning MVP after winning it in 2023. There's no denying that these big men are two of the best players in the league right now, hence why many want to debate them in the NBA MVP rankings. However, we shouldn't be so quick to count out Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic are two unique players who always tend to fly under the radar when it comes to awards and accolades. Whereas Doncic has been a one-man team for a while in Dallas, Gilgeous-Alexander has suddenly helped turn the Thunder into true contenders in the Western Conference.

Having scored at least 30 points in all but three December games, Shai finds himself ranked third across the league in scoring and second in 30-point games this season. The guy right ahead of him in both categories is Luka, who has put together some historic performances for the Mavs in recent games.

Doncic is by no means the most athletic player in the NBA. In fact, he may be one of the most slowest and methodical players on his team. But what makes Doncic such a special player is that he is perhaps the smartest player in the entire NBA on the offensive end of the court, seeing plays and gaps in the defense develop seconds before anyone can react.

With Kyrie Irving out of the lineup for the Mavs due to injury, Doncic averaged close to 40 points per game in the month of December while also tallying double-doubles and triple-doubles like they are nothing.

Maybe this season's MVP race is actually a lot closer than many think. Although Embiid holds a decent-sized lead in the MVP race, this award always seems to find its recipient in the last several weeks of the regular season when games matter most. With the way Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander are playing right now, they aren't going anywhere in the NBA MVP rankings anytime soon.

1. Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers

Previous Rankings: #1

2023-24 season stats: 25 games, 35.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.0 blocks, 54.0 FG%, 35.0 3P%

Injuries have plagued Joel Embiid through the years. Once again, Embiid has been forced to miss time due to injury, this time missing the entirety of this past week for the Philadelphia 76ers as a result of an ankle sprain. Embiid has missed four straight games, yet his MVP stock is not going anywhere.

There has not been a better offensive talent in the league this season than Embiid, and his 13-game streak with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds is still technically alive. What is interesting about Embiid and the Sixers is that the team has been able to sustain some level of success against some solid opponents in wake of the MVP being sidelined.

While they lost on Christmas Day to the Miami Heat without the superstar center, the Sixers were able to pick up a 20-point road win against the Orlando Magic, followed by a four-point road win over the Houston Rockets. Both the Magic and Rockets are great defensive teams, yet Philly was able to score with ease against both teams.

Perhaps this has hurt Embiid a little bit in the MVP race from some voters' perspectives, though the Sixers did end 2024 with an ugly loss in Chicago after the win in Houston. Nonetheless, there is no denying that Embiid has been the best player in the NBA this season, hence his position at the top of the MVP rankings.

It is worth noting that Embiid has missed a total of seven games now. He must play in at least 65 games in order to be eligible for end-of-season awards.

2. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets

Previous Rankings: #2

2023-24 season stats: 33 games, 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 55.5 FG%, 33.3 3P%

When you look at his scoring output in the month of December, it's clear to see why Nikola Jokic is “struggling.” Averaging 22.7 points per game this month is low for Jokic's standards, yet the Denver Nuggets went 10-5 in this span. Jokic, who may not be putting together 30-point games with consistency, has continued to impact the game in many ways than just one.

From his triple-doubles to making a difference defensively, Jokic has truly become a jack-of-all trades for the Nuggets this season, taking a slight step back from always having to be the focal point in every statistical category.

While on the topic of stats for Jokic, just look at what the two-time MVP did this past week. Not only did Jokic have 19 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists on 9-of-10 shooting against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the superstar big man recently had a perfect game with 26 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 11-of-11 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Over his last two games, Jokic shot 95 percent from the floor, 100 percent from 3-point range, and 100 percent from the free-throw line.

“You know what I love about both of those guys? And I don't know how many MVPs you can say this about. Nikola doesn't care ‘how many shots am I getting.' He was 11-for-11 tonight. He doesn't care about that,” Malone said recently via ClutchPoints' Rachel Strand. “If Jamal's got it going, he's clapping for Jamal. He takes more joy in his teammate's success.”

Jokic continues to dazzle for the Nuggets and, most importantly, he has them in a position to once again contend for the top spot in the Western Conference.

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Dallas Mavericks

Previous Rankings: #4

2023-24 season stats: 30 games, 31.2 points, 6.3 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 54.6 FG%, 31.7 3P%

Why is nobody wanting to talk about the Oklahoma City Thunder being real title contenders this season? Sure, they may be one of the youngest teams in the league, but this team has not taken their foot off the gas pedal. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has gone from first-time All-Star to true superstar over the offseason, hence why everyone needs to be buying stock in him and the Thunder right now.

Shai is once again challenging Embiid for the league lead in scoring, and what the young Thunder guard has been able to achieve has helped make his team true threats in the West. Gilgeous-Alexander, who has always been known for his scoring efforts, is currently leading the league in steals. Whether on or off the ball, SGA has been able to impact the game on defense, turning the Thunder into a top-tier defensive team. His efforts on both sides of the floor have also caught the attention of others involved in the MVP race.

“He’s a problem in this league. The good thing about him is he wants to win,” Nikola Jokic said of Gilgeous-Alexander after the Thunder guard had 40 points against the Nuggets. “He doesn’t care about numbers. He wants to win, and I think that’s the best thing about him.”

In addition to his scoring exploits, SGA is also making a difference in rebounding, passing, and on defense. A true MVP elevates his play to new level over the course of a season and makes everyone around him better. This is exactly what Gilgeous-Alexander has done this year with the Thunder.

4. Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks

Previous Rankings: #6

2023-24 season stats: 30 games, 33.9 points, 9.3 assists, 8.4 rebounds, 48.9 FG%, 38.4 3P%

Despite recently missing an important game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Luka Doncic was the best player in the league this past week. A 50-point Christmas Day performance against the Phoenix Suns highlights Luka's recent accomplishments, and he followed up this massive game with 39 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently 18-14 solely because Doncic has been able to lead them to new heights in every game he plays. Just when you think Doncic has done enough or made improbable history, he goes and puts up yet another insane stat line that has his name mentioned with NBA legends.

When it comes down to skill, Luka may just be the best player in the NBA. His ability to see plays before they develop and make those around him better is so extraordinary and something we really haven't seen. Doncic is a one-man team right now and has single-handedly kept the Mavs afloat with Kyrie Irving beng injured. As long as he stays healthy, Doncic will have a chance to surge ahead in the NBA MVP rankings.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

Previous Rankings: #3

2023-24 season stats: 31 games, 30.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 60.8 FG%, 21.6 3P%

Just because Giannis Antetokounmpo has fallen from No. 3 to No. 5 in these MVP rankings doesn't mean he is falling out of this race whatsoever. Giannis continues to lead the Milwaukee Bucks and has them right behind the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings. Scoring-wise, the two-time MVP continued to pile on the numbers in the month of December.

This past week, Giannis recorded at least 32 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in every single game. He also capped off 2023 with a 34-point, 16-rebound performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Compared to the likes of Embiid, Gilgeous-Alexander, and Doncic, Giannis has the capability to rise above them in terms of recording 30-point games.

As long as the Bucks remain in contention for the top record in the NBA, Antetokounmpo will be in the discussion for MVP.

