Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid sent the whole NBA Twitterverse into utter chaos as he dropped a massive dunk on the Boston Celtics en route to 50 points.

In the final 85 seconds of the game, Embiid showed how unstoppable he is. After easily spinning around Grant Williams, he proceeded to deliver a tomahawk slam for his 49th and 50th points of the game. The whole arena erupted in celebration of the dunk, which gave the Sixers the 98-92 lead.

Fans watching at home couldn’t hold back their delight and amazement as well, with many taking to Twitter to heap praise on the Sixers big man. A lot of fans believe that Embiid sealed the MVP with his performance.

The Cameroonian big man finished with 52 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in the 103-101 Philly victory.

JOEL EMBIID DETONATES AT THE RIM FOR 50 POINTS 😱🔨 pic.twitter.com/aJFhMNfJFS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 5, 2023

“Legitimately run out of words to describe Joel Embiid. I’ve said it before & I’ll say it 100 more times, we are unbelievably blessed to watch #21 play basketball in a Philadelphia 76ers uniform,” Josh Reynolds of Liberty Ballers said.

Veteran broadcaster Skip Bayless added, “Joel Embiid is the slam dunk MVP.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’ve seen enough, Joel Embiid is the MVP,” Chandler Parsons furthered.

A Philly fan account said, “You are a f**king idiot if you still think Joel Embiid is not the MVP.” Another fan commented: “The ONLY thing more impressive than Joel Embiid‘s 24 POINT 1st Half, is his 28 POINT 2nd Half … 52 POINTS, 13 Boards, 6 Assists, 2 Blocks … Stamp that shit!”

Here are more reactions to Embiid’s epic 50-burger against the Celtics:

Joel Embiid to the MVP race

pic.twitter.com/kIZQc5T00z — Philly Colin Cowherd (@HauserBrett) April 5, 2023

Joel Embiid’s postgame press conference after dropping 50 points on the Celtics pic.twitter.com/QOEBrclSLH — ry (@NinjaBands) April 5, 2023

that'll do it…joel embiid is going to win the mvp pic.twitter.com/9mXhHMxYeU — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) April 5, 2023

Sure enough, Embiid made quite the big statement with that slam and that 52 points.