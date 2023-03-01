Joel Embiid’s primary goal for himself and the Philadelphia 76ers is the championship. After losing out on two straight MVP bids and most likely a third one this year, it’s clear to the Sixers’ franchise player that he has to win it all in order to secure his place among the very best of his contemporaries. He’s putting in all the work he can to make it happen.

Drew Hanlen, who trains Embiid and other NBA stars like Jayson Tatum, claims that Embiid requests in-season workouts twice as often as his other clients, according to Melissa Rholin of FOX Sports. Hanlen estimates that the Sixers center asks for 50 such workouts, which is just one of many anecdotes he has to show how hard Embiid works.

“He has literally watched every single made field goal of Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon and Tim Duncan,” Hanlen said, via FOX Sports. “He’ll be like, ‘Do you have any more Dirk [Nowitzki] film?’ And I’ll be like, ‘I’ve sent every single made field goal so unless he comes out of retirement and plays more, there’s no more.’”

Joel Embiid is willing to take on the challenge of leading the Sixers to the championship. Right now, what he has to do is get the team going to start a tough slate of games. Other accolades that were once at the forefront of Embiid’s mind are now prioritized even less. Only a championship will do. He told FOX Sports that leading the Sixers to the ultimate prize is “the only way I’m going to get that respect. So, that’s where all the focus is.”