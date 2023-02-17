The All-Star break is officially here, which means the 2022-23 NBA season is entering its final stages. After months of basketball, players such as Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo have put out historic performances. This means it is time for updated NBA MVP Power Rankings.

From triple-doubles to 50-point games, these players are putting up eye-catching moments that are sure to play a role once the voting process begins.

But until the playoffs arrive, there is still a lot that can happen. So, these stars will need to keep playing at the highest level to take home the first Michael Jordan Trophy. With that being said, here are the 2022-23 NBA MVP Power Rankings at the All-Star break.

1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

By the end of the season, Nikola Jokic could be making history. The last time a player won three consecutive NBA MVP trophies was Larry Bird from 1984-86.

The reigning back-to-back winner is making a strong case for himself with an elite display of scoring, rebounding and playmaking.

So far, the “Joker” is averaging a triple-double with 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 10.1 assists.

Notably, he is shooting 63.2% from the field, 39.1% from the 3-point line, and 82.2% on his free-throw attempts. He is leading the league with 21 triple-doubles.

He recently earned the Western Conference Player of the Month for January.

This was the fifth time he earned the recognition in his career, the most in Denver Nuggets’ history. Additionally, he was named an All-Star starter for the third straight time and fifth overall.

Most importantly, the Nuggets have a 41-18 record at the break, the best in the West. Just one of the many reasons why he leads our NBA MVP Power Rankings.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is another player who could be standing along atop our NBA MVP Power Rankings by the end of the season. The two-time winner is leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 41-17 record, good for second in the Eastern Conference and in the entire league.

The “Greek Freak” is averaging a career-high 31.8 points, 12.2 boards and 5.4 assists. He is making 53.8% of his field-goal attempts but only 27% on 3-pointers and 64.6% on free throws.

In January against the Washington Wizards, he recorded a new career-best with 55 points. He joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in franchise history to have at least three 50-point performances in a season.

Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference captain for this year’s All-Star Game, his seventh overall selection.

3. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Contrary to Jokic and Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid is pursuing his first MVP trophy. The big man finished second in the award voting for the past two seasons, losing to Jokic on both occasions.

So far in 2022-23, the Cameroonian is making a strong case to earn the Michael Jordan Trophy, earning him the third spot in our Power Rankings.

He is putting up 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is making 53.7% of his field goals, 35.5% of his 3-pointers and 85.8% of his free-throw attempts.

In November, he set a new career-high with 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks versus the Utah Jazz.

He became the first player in NBA history to record 50-10-5-5 since blocks became an official stat in the 1973–74 season.

Leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 38-19 record, the third-best in the conference, Embiid won Eastern Conference Player of the Month in December and January. The NBA recently selected him as an All-Star starter replacement, marking his sixth consecutive selection.

4. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

After taking the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, Jayson Tatum is leading the team to a league-best 42-17 record. Following his 2022 All-NBA First Team, the former Duke Blue Devil could be on pace for his first Michael Jordan Trophy, explaining his presence at no. 4 on our NBA MVP Power Rankings.

The forward is averaging a career-high 30.6 points, 8.6 boards and 4.5 assists. He is shooting 46.4% from the field, 35.7% from beyond the arc and 86.4% from the free-throw line.

One of his highlights includes being the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for October and November.

He also surpassed Larry Bird for the most 50-point regular season games in franchise history and became the 10th player in league history to reach 9,000 career points before turning 25.

Tatum was named an Eastern Conference starter for the NBA All-Star Game for the first time in his career. This marked his fourth overall selection.

5. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Although he missed four consecutive games in February, Luka Doncic remains alive in the MVP race, as evidenced by his standing at number five in our NBA Power Rankings.

The Dallas Mavericks enter the break 31-29 and with the No. 7 seed in the West, which hurts his chances a bit.

However, with the addition of Kyrie Irving, the Mavs could improve its record, consequently improving Doncic’s chances for the big award.

For the season, he is recording a league-high 33.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists. He is shooting 50.5% from the field, 34.9% on his 3-point attempts and 73% on free throws.

The Slovenian earned the Western Conference Player of the Month honor in December.

In that month, he had multiple historic performances, including a 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double against the New York Knicks.

He was also the first player in NBA history to record 250-plus points, 50-plus rebounds and 50-plus assists over a five-game span.

Doncic was named a Western Conference starter for this year’s event, marking his fourth straight selection.

NBA MVP Power Rankings Honorable mentions:

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings