The NBA is back, baby! After a quiet period, things are starting to heat up again. Already, two All-Star players have requested a trade: Portland Trail Blazers PG Damian Lillard and Philadelphia 76ers G James Harden. With all the chaos going on, fans are also eager to see the reactions of players. Sixers fans, however, probably are a bit confused with Joel Embiid's tweet.

The Watcher — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 2, 2023

Yeah… we can't make heads or tails of this tweet either. It's vague enough for everyone to speculate about but still has some worrying undertones given everything happening with the Sixers right now. Already, some fans were panicking in the comments section asking Embiid to stay.

Dont leave us please, and get Dame or PG13 🫡 — SoMy76ersFR (@SoMy76ers) July 2, 2023

Don't ask out bro. Imma fix this. pic.twitter.com/v4rRb8Y0DG — Shady (@ShadyMikeGaming) July 2, 2023

WHAT DOES HE MEAN????? — Joe ₉⁹₉ (@WrldofJoe) July 2, 2023

oh no @PatGoBrrr — ᱬ Aidan ᱬ (@AidanLII) July 2, 2023

Other Sixers fans are in their self-loathing phase right now, and wholeheartedly agree that Embiid should leave this “godforsaken” team.

Request a trade and leave this pathetic organization, we understand — Djboss (@DjbossNA) July 2, 2023

Other fans of other teams took this time to try and pry Joel Embiid from the Sixers.

it’s your time big bro. Make it happen 🍀 pic.twitter.com/nhTVeCDJqC — nick (@reluctx) July 2, 2023

Come to Portland, you and @Dame_Lillard can win a ring. And we have the assets to make Philly happy. — PDX Game Tweets (@BlazersLiveChat) July 2, 2023

WELCOME TO THE KNICKS — Austin Zuck (@austinzuck_) July 2, 2023

The most likely (and logical explanation is that Joel, like the rest of us, is watching the offseason intently. Does that mean he's requesting a trade like his Sixers teammate Harden? Probably not. Embiid is also a masterful troll on social media, so perhaps this is just another one of his tweets that looks to rile up fans.

In any case, the Sixers are hoping that Embiid still continues to stay with the team despite the trade request. One such way they can convince him if Harden ends up leaving is to trade for Damian Lillard. Depending on how those negotiations go (and if Tyrese Maxey stays), this team could still be a contender.