The Philadelphia 76ers have always been a team to watch for with Joel Embiid leading the way. The views of the Sixers these days show a team that has no more room to wait around and hope. Results — better results than just a single playoff series win — have never been more imperative for Embiid and the team to deliver.

More than ever before, Sixers fans are starting to wonder if Embiid will ever be the guy on a championship team. After he cited Giannis Antetokounmpo's infamous “steps to success” retort after flaming out in Game 7 against the Boston Celtics, the Philly faithful was confronted with the uneasy feeling of watching Embiid fail the team and then seemingly joke about it. While Embiid did still take the blame for the loss and vowed to be better, the team is in a highly precarious state.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said on NBA Today that Embiid still has the fire and desire to get better and in better shape for the 2023-24 season.

"He wants to come back in the best shape of his life… That is a goal that he has set… His mentality is, he's going to give everything that he has to the Sixers this year."@ramonashelburne on Joel Embiid's mindset heading into this season 🗣️pic.twitter.com/TpMb53GtNo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 10, 2023

“He wants to come back in the best shape of his life…That is a goal that he has set,” Shelburne said. “I think his mentality is he is going to give everything that he has to the Sixers this year and that includes putting his arm around James Harden. That includes trying to lift Tyrese Maxey up. That includes inviting all those guys to his wedding.”

Shelburne adds that Embiid is “in very close communication” with Sixers owner Josh Harris and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey about the team's plan going forward. Morey showed a desire to keep cap space open for next season and explicitly said so later in the offseason. While Harden's trade demand has yet to be met, the Sixers are still looking to pull off a deal that allows them to remain competitive.

The disappointing playoff exit clouds what was the best season of Embiid's career, which earned him the MVP award. But it also offers a gigantic source of motivation to follow through on his goal to keep getting better. Meanwhile, the Sixers clearly plan to keep building around him and have to make sure they find the right deal for Harden.

Joel Embiid has remained steadfast in his desire to win with the Sixers but the clock has never been ticking so intensely on their contention for a championship. A trade demand is not in the works right now but the possibility of one is too close for comfort. As Shelburne says, this season is make-or-break for Philly.