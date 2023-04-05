A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

There was no stopping Joel Embiid Tuesday night. The Philadelphia 76ers big man powered his way through against the Boston Celtics for an incredible offensive performance that saw him drop a total of 52 points to help the Sixers score a 103-101 victory.

With that scoring outburst, Joel Embiid has the scoring title in the 2022-23 NBA season virtually in the bag. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic still has a chance to win the scoring title, but it’s not going to be easy with only a few games left in the regular season.

“Joel Embiid pretty much wraps up the scoring title with his 52-point performance tonight. Luka Donic would have had to outscore Embiid by 14 in the final three games to pull even,” noted Tim MacMahon of ESPN after Joel Embiid pounded the Celtics.

Joel Embiid, who knocked down 20 of his 25 attempts from the floor and 12 of his 13 shots from the foul line against the Celtics, is now averaging 33.3 points per game on 54.7 field goal percentage. He also grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out six assists in the win over the Celtics.

Doncic, on the other hand, is No. 2 in the NBA with 32.8 points per game on a less efficient 49.8 percent shooting from the field.

Embiid can further improve his scoring average with three remaining games on the schedule of the Sixers in the regular season. The Sixers will next play the Miami Heat on Thursday for Philly’s regular-season home finale before hitting the road for a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.