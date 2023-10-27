The Philadelphia 76ers may have lost their season opener against a stacked Milwaukee Bucks squad led by the new duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Despite this, Joel Embiid and Nick Nurse's Sixers still went out on a positive note. With the looming departure of James Harden, they are going to need a new elite scorer. Thankfully, their offseason move to acquire Kelly Oubre Jr. paid off and even got them a record never seen before in franchise history.

Kelly Oubre Jr. just notched the Sixers franchise record for most points scored by a reserve player in their season opener, per Sixers Stats. His 27 points against the Bucks propelled him over Marreese Speights who previously held the record. Speight got 26 points way back in 2009 and became a serviceable presence for the team that was in need of scoring back then.

His scoring chops mixed with the other three-level shooters in this Sixers squad look to be a problem even without James Harden. Tyrese Maxey led the team in scoring with his smooth 31 points and eight dimes. Joel Embiid followed it up with his 24-point outburst along with seven boards and six assists. Tobias Harris was the last Sixers player to notch 20 points. He also cleaned the glass seven times.

All of these efforts just fell short by a single point against the Damian Lillard-led squad. Nick Nurse is likely to make adjustments and might even trust Oubre more given his performance. Will he be able to replicate this great shooting performance on a nightly basis to get them more wins?