The Philadelphia 76ers were hoping to be a title contender this season, they remain in a state of limbo while dealing with the James Harden trade ordeal. Talks have reportedly continued between the Sixers and the Los Angeles Clippers who are Harden's preferred trade destination. While nothing seems imminent, NBA trade winds can pick up quickly. With the prospect of losing an All-Star caliber guard, the Sixers could use a boost on the perimeter especially on the offensive end. That could have been a key reason why the Sixers decided to pull the trigger on Kelly Oubre Jr. who was surprisingly still a free agent late into the offseason. With training camp underway, Oubre proclaimed that he's not looking to simply fit in with the Sixers as per Austin Krell of 97.3 ESPN and USA Today Sports.

Kelly Oubre Jr: “I don’t see myself fitting in….I see myself standing out.” — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) October 6, 2023

Kelly Oubre was one of the better free agents on the market and the Sixers got him for an absolute bargain. The Sixers brought him in on a one-year deal at the minimum and were able to sign him late in September. His contract with the Charlotte Hornets last season was worth a little over $12 million.

Oubre can certainly score the basketball and that's what he'll bring to the Sixers. He had one of his best offensive seasons last year with the Hornets averaging a career-high 20.3 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 43.1 percent shooting from the field, 31.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76 percent shooting from the free-throw line.