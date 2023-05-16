Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Philadelphia 76ers fired Doc Rivers after a lackluster Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics and another failed pursuit of an NBA Finals ring. After the firing, Kendrick Perkins blasted the Sixers for using Rivers as a scapegoat, when James Harden is the real problem.

"No matter who they bring in and they bring back James Harden, [Sixers] are not going to ever win a championship if they're depending on him to be a Batman/Robin." Kendrick Perkins reacts to Doc Rivers' dismissal as head coach. (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/rbutMumMTl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 16, 2023

“When it comes down to Game 6 and Game 7, Joel Embiid and James Harden folded like a fresh set of clean sheets…if you’re gonna make a decision between Doc Rivers and James Harden, a James Harden who had a history of playing with hall-of-famers and hasn’t accomplished a damn thing and you actually choose him, then you got a problem anyway.”

Perkins believes that Harden has proven time and again in this league that he can’t win, and that has nothing to do with Doc Rivers. He doesn’t believe it is fair that out of all the team success that Doc Rivers has given the Sixers, James Harden will still be around after faltering in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

There is no doubt that a lot of blame should be put on Harden and NBA MVP Joel Embiid for the Sixers Game 7 loss. The two combined for 24 points in the season defining game, doubled by Jayson Tatum’s 51 for the Celtics.

Daryl Morey and the Sixers brass now have a big offseason ahead of them trying to pinpoint a replacement for Rivers. Given the relationship between Morey and Harden, it would not be a surprise if Harden was heavily involved in the coaching search.

There is a chance that Harden leaves in free agency at the end of the day as well. It would be quite the turn of events for the Sixers and Joel Embiid if they lost both Doc Rivers and James Harden. Nevertheless, Kendrick Perkins would probably say it is just karma for firing Rivers in the first place.