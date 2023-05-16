Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Philadelphia 76ers decided to move on from veteran head coach Doc Rivers after yet another failed attempt to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. The Sixers will be busy bringing in several coaches, although the future of the roster is unclear as James Harden-Houston Rockets rumors pick up steam.

The Sixers lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics in a massive blowout. Stephen A. Smith proceeded to rip James Harden and Joel Embiid for not coming through in the clutch once again while discussing the Rivers’ firing.

"It's not a surprise unfortunately… If Doc Rivers had somebody that was ready to step up in big moments, I don't think he would've found himself in this situation." Stephen A Smith on the Sixers' dismissal of coach Rivers. (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/D1WH9uGg02 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 16, 2023

Doc Rivers lasted just three seasons with the Sixers before being fired, so letting him go this soon is undoubtedly a big talking point.

However, both Harden and Embiid were off in Game 7, leading to Philly’s early exit from the NBA Playoffs again.

Harden went just 3-11 with nine points, and Embiid was 5-18 with 15 points in a 34-point blowout in Boston. In Game 6, with a 3-2 series lead and a chance to close things out at home, Embiid was 9-19 with 26 points and 10 rebounds. However, Harden disappeared, shooting 4-16 with 13 points.

The future of the Sixers franchise is up in the air, and there are a number of candidates rumored to replace Doc Rivers. As for Harden, it will be interesting to see if he leaves or stays. Embiid won NBA MVP, but his playoff performance was disappointing, so things in Philly aren’t going well right now.