Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid finally won his first long-awaited NBA MVP on Wednesday as the TNT crew presented him with the news. Then on Friday before Game 3 of Celtics vs Sixers at Wells Fargo Center, the Cameroonian big man got his hands on the prestigious award and gave an emotional speech, even sharing an epic moment with his young son. Another City of Brotherly Love legend showed Embiid some love courtside by the name of Meek Mill, whose music can be heard around the city at all times. Some would say he’s a Philly icon.

Via SportsCenter:

"The GOAT, Joel Embiid, you know what it is." 🐐 Philly legend Meek Mill shows love to the MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/L7HR07Hm4i — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 6, 2023

Meek is always at Sixers games and also had a friendship with Embiid, therefore it’s not exactly surprising to see him shower the center with praise. Mill is even close with Michael Rubin, an ex-part owner of the franchise.

There is no question Joel Embiid was the man who deserved to win MVP. I mean, he averaged a league-high 33.1 points to go along with 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists and was the driving force behind Philly’s success.

Embiid made it clear that all of their support from the Philly faithful is a massive reason for not only his success but the team’s as well. He also voiced his desire to bring a title back to the city, which is undoubtedly the ultimate goal.

The Sixers will be looking to make a statement Friday after getting blown out of the water in Game 2 on Wednesday. As of writing, they’re down with just minutes to go in the first half.