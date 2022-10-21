fbpx
NBA Twitter puts Sixers star Joel Embiid on blast over putrid showing vs. Bucks

It’s just been two games but already, things are looking bleak for the Philadelphia 76ers. This is after the Sixers suffered their second straight loss on Thursday night. This time around, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks who handed Philly another disappointing loss, 90-88.

Joel Embiid did not have his best game in this one, as he came up short against Giannis in their superstar-versus-superstar matchup on primetime. Naturally, the mean streets of Twitter had a lot to say about the Sixers star’s putrid showing against the Bucks:

To be fair, Embiid did have this coming, particularly after his horrendous showing in the second half. The Sixers big man finished with 15 points on 6-of-21 shooting, to go along with 12 rebounds, three assists, a block, and four turnovers in 36 minutes of play. Embiid also prompted a myriad of memes on Twitter:

That’s not all she wrote for the Embiid trolls on social media. Some even had to point out how James Harden has emerged as the Sixers’ cornerstone superstar amid Embiid’s decision to go MIA:

To be fair, Joel Embiid actually had a strong performance for the Sixers in their season-opener against the Boston Celtics. They still lost, though, which pretty much cancels out JoJo’s 26-point, 15-rebound double-double.

The good news for Embiid and the Sixers is that they get the San Antonio Spurs next. This should be a great opportunity for them to bounce back. Another loss, however, would pretty much spell disaster for Philly.

