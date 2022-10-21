It’s just been two games but already, things are looking bleak for the Philadelphia 76ers. This is after the Sixers suffered their second straight loss on Thursday night. This time around, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks who handed Philly another disappointing loss, 90-88.

Joel Embiid did not have his best game in this one, as he came up short against Giannis in their superstar-versus-superstar matchup on primetime. Naturally, the mean streets of Twitter had a lot to say about the Sixers star’s putrid showing against the Bucks:

Joel Embiid in the second half: 0 PTS

0-7 FG

3 TOV@PointsBetUSA pic.twitter.com/g1pUATITma — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 21, 2022

This is one of the worst quarters Joel Embiid has ever played. So sloppy. Constant pouting. Low energy. When are we getting the MVP revenge year? pic.twitter.com/XH9xWNgTPQ — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 21, 2022

So disappointed in Joel Embiid. He just didn't have it tonight, but truly great players reach down and guts it up late in bad games. Almost looked like Embiid gave up on both ends, quit asserting himself. Harden brought them back. But Joel was too much of a liability. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 21, 2022

To be fair, Embiid did have this coming, particularly after his horrendous showing in the second half. The Sixers big man finished with 15 points on 6-of-21 shooting, to go along with 12 rebounds, three assists, a block, and four turnovers in 36 minutes of play. Embiid also prompted a myriad of memes on Twitter:

Embiid’s nightmare tn pic.twitter.com/XqqjZGfm3g — Grayson Allen Enjoyer (@GoatedGrayson) October 21, 2022

Embiid with the smallest amount of contact pic.twitter.com/41TVDjQL76 — GiannisMuse (@GiannisMuse) October 21, 2022

Joel Embiid when he isn’t getting calls pic.twitter.com/kGeSeJ76G9 — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) October 21, 2022

Sixers fans watching Embiid tonight pic.twitter.com/qdVvm6m7lD — Piñata Farms: The Meme App (@pinatafarms) October 21, 2022

That’s not all she wrote for the Embiid trolls on social media. Some even had to point out how James Harden has emerged as the Sixers’ cornerstone superstar amid Embiid’s decision to go MIA:

Embiid and Harden switching roles this season, you’d never expect that😭 — ‏ً (@FanMahome) October 21, 2022

Embiid better get it together before Harden finds another city he likes — Dom2K (That Dom Guy((Celtics expert))🎃👻 (@Dom_2k) October 21, 2022

To be fair, Joel Embiid actually had a strong performance for the Sixers in their season-opener against the Boston Celtics. They still lost, though, which pretty much cancels out JoJo’s 26-point, 15-rebound double-double.

The good news for Embiid and the Sixers is that they get the San Antonio Spurs next. This should be a great opportunity for them to bounce back. Another loss, however, would pretty much spell disaster for Philly.