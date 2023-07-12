Nick Nurse loves to field dominant big men on his rosters. The new Philadelphia 76ers coach will now get that chance again as he works with Joel Embiid. However, The Process is not the only center he could be working with. All eyes are on Gonzaga basketball's Filip Petrusev as he transitions into a permanent roster spot with the Sixers.

The 6-foot-11 Serbian had been quite a journeyman in the international leagues. Filip Petrusev played in the ABA with Mega, and Anadolu Efes in the Euroleague. Although, he may finally be getting a permanent home in Nick Nurse's squad. The Sixers coach revealed his plans for the Gonzaga basketball big man in his latest statement, via Basket News.

“We're getting our young guys a lot of minutes. Jaden Springer and Lou King, and some of these guys, Filip, who's going to be on the roster this year… but we're also tactically trying to build,” Nurse said.

Being a permanent part of an NBA team with Joel Embiid or any stars may sometimes be a challenge. Petrusev posits that he is having an easier time in the league over the ABA or Euroleague, per The Spokesman-Review.

“I’m just feeling more confident, I know what to expect and I came more prepared compared to last year and the year before. I was not in as good shape as I am right now. I think it’s noticeable and that’s why I think I’m doing better this year,” the former Gonzaga standout disclosed.

Will Filip Petrusev be an effective backup big man for Nick Nurse as he searches for a Larry O'Brien trophy?