Sixers head coach Nick Nurse told reporters he stands behind Kelly Oubre Jr's innocence in a hit-and-run incident this past weekend.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse fully supports Sixers guard Kelly Oubre, Jr. amid the latter's hit-and-run incident.

Kelly Oubre, Jr. was the pedestrian who was struck by a silver vehicle as it turned right onto Hicks Street this past weekend. The driver's side mirror hit Oubre on the chest before speeding off, per The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.

Emergency responders took Kelly Oubre, Jr. to Thomas Jefferson University for further treatment. Doctors discovered he injured his rib, hip, and leg. Philadelphia police haven't filed any accusations against Oubre.

For his part, Nick Nurse believes Kelly Oubre, Jr. is innocent. A recent video released by TMZ seems to support the Sixers guard's story.

Nick Nurse believes Kelly #Oubre was honest about reported hit and run accident pic.twitter.com/PLTewkHYF7 — Darko Dželetović (@DarDZel) November 15, 2023

“I don't have any reason not to believe him,” Nick Nurse said on Wednesday.

“Listen, like I said before, I believe Kelly at his word. I don't have any other conversations or anything right now to comment on. I'm concentrating on this game. If some more evidence or anything else comes to light, we will handle it when it comes to light,” Nurse added.

“Listen, I don't think it's very fair to him to say that he's made up some story. I just don't. I'm going to believe him at his word. He's one of our players, and we're going to stand behind him. So am I,” Nick Nurse concluded.

Kelly Oubre, Jr's first season with the Sixers takes an unexpected turn

Oubre is a nine-year journeyman who's in his first season with the Sixers. He scored eight points in Philly's 114-106 win over the Detroit Pistons on November 10.

Kelly Oubre, Jr. has missed the Sixers' past three games since the hit-and-run incident. Philadelphia has lost consecutive games at home to the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics.

Nick Nurse isn't the only member of the Sixers organization who stands behind Oubre. Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey recently sent their well-wishes to their embattled teammate.

Here's hoping Kelly Oubre, Jr. clears his name and recovers from his injuries soon.