Despite doubts surrounding Kelly Oubre Jr.'s recollection of events, a new video appears to be in support of the Sixers wing's claims.

Philadelphia 76ers wing Kelly Oubre Jr. was involved in a scary situation last week after reports came out that he had been hit by a vehicle. Oubre then reportedly sustained serious injuries to his ribs, although the Sixers forward is in stable condition and is now working towards his eventual return to the hardwood. However, on Wednesday night, the Oubre situation took a major turn when the Philadelphia Police Department released a statement saying that no such incident had occurred at the Center City intersection, the place of the alleged incident as per Oubre's recollection.

While the police clarified that they are not accusing Oubre of anything at the moment, this plot twist has now spawned a lot of questions regarding the legitimacy of the Sixers forward's statement, and whether or not he's telling the truth regarding how he sustained his injuries. But a video released by TMZ appears to corroborate Oubre's hit-and-run story.

In the video, Kelly Oubre Jr. is seen on the camera at the front door of his home wincing in pain, walking gingerly while bringing in his bicycle, and letting out a groan while clutching onto his chest with his right hand.

Here's video Kelly Oubre Jr returning home minutes after he was hit by a car in Philly on Saturday. There's talk about lack of surveillance vid. Sources says KO, who's new to city, wasn't interviewed by cops until hours after accident at hospital & he was unsure of exact location pic.twitter.com/fB1DYatkUh — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) November 16, 2023

The initial story was that Kelly Oubre Jr. was walking as a pedestrian when he was hit by a motor vehicle, with the alleged suspect fleeing the scene. Thus, some may end up questioning Oubre's statement even further, especially when he is seen bringing in his bicycle back home despite saying that he was walking. Of course, the presence of the bicycle doesn't point to anything concrete, as the Sixers forward could've been bringing it alongside him while walking when the purported hit-and-run incident occurred.

Nevertheless, Oubre still has the benefit of the doubt in the situation. After all, Oubre recently moved to Philadelphia this past offseason after signing a one-year deal with the Sixers in free agency, so he may not have gotten a chance to get acquainted with the area yet. Moreover, the traumatic experience may be blurring his recollection of the event. At the very least, the Sixers have the 27-year-old forward's back as he recovers from the injuries he sustained.