Apart from his basketball, Patrick Beverley is also moving up in the sports broadcasting industry. His podcast has been a smashing success, and he's been a regular at ESPN this past season. He's had the pleasure of sharing the air with the network's golden boy, Stephen A. Smith, but at the same time, this hasn't stopped Beverley from calling out his colleague over a recent tweet.

On Friday, The Stephen A Smith Show held a live broadcast from Las Vegas, and to promote the program, Smith himself came out with a controversial tweet that dragged the name of reality TV megastar Kim Kardashian. Stephen A asked in his tweet if Kardashian is a “prostitute,” to which Beverley reacted in a negative manner:

“Not cool. She has kids. Should not be the tittle or topic,” Beverley wrote in his tweet.

Not cool. She has kids. Should not be the tittle or topic. https://t.co/9y12rHzHal — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 29, 2023

As of writing, the show is still broadcasting live so I don't think Stephen A has had a chance to see Beverley's tweet.

Smith's jab is a reference to commentator Candace Owens previously branding Kardashian as a “prostitute” and her mother, Kris Jenner a “pimp.” Stephen A confirmed the allusion in a succeeding tweet:

Candace Owens seems to think that to be the case, at least https://t.co/JRNrTIG3TR — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 29, 2023

Whatever the case might be, the tweet did not sit well with Patrick Beverley, and the Sixers veteran just had to call Smith out for it. It will now be very interesting to see how Stephen A Smith reacts to this.