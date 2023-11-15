Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Paul Pierce sees a lot of Gilbert Arenas in Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey's game.

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers have gotten off to a strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Sixers have won eight games in a row following an opening night loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, and Maxey has produced several high-scoring outputs, including most recently a career-high of 50 points against the Indiana Pacers.

Recently, Boston Celtics legend and all-time great scorer Paul Pierce dropped an interesting historical comparison for Maxey's game and how it translates to the modern NBA.

Pierce took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to discuss his thoughts.

“Maxey on the Philadelphia 76ers remind me a lot of Gilbert Arenas what y’all think,” wrote Pierce.

On a surface level, there would indeed seem to be several valid comparisons between Tyrese Maxey and Gilbert Arenas. Both are three-level scorers who are electric athletes and always seem to get whatever they want on the floor. While neither profiles as a catch-and-shoot perimeter shooter, both are more than capable in that role should they not be the ones shot creating on a particular possession.

Of course, Gilbert Arenas was more so looked at as a number one option during his time with the Washington Wizards, while Maxey is a clear number two behind Joel Embiid. However, maybe Arenas was more suitable as a number two option during his heyday and simply never got the chance to play alongside a bona fide number one like Joel Embiid.

In any case, Sixers fans are certainly thrilled to see Maxey's breakout.