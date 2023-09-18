Paul Reed's role with the Philadelphia 76ers has grown each season since being drafted 58th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. With the Sixers in dire need of depth heading into the 2023-24 season, Reed is in for a huge season.

The Sixers have mostly asked the same of Reed as they have with all of their backup centers in recent years: defend, rebound, screen for guards and roll to the basket. Reed has shown that he is capable of more than that, notably in the 2020-21 G League season, where he won the league MVP award. Entering his second full season with the team, Philly is looking to unlock more of his well-rounded skill set.

The Sixers re-signed Reed on a three-year deal worth $23 million this offseason. It's not a massive contract but longer are they getting his services for cheap. He has to prove his worth now that he's getting paid like a true rotation player. And the 24-year-old is ready to. One of the hardest workers on the team, Reed is excited for the season ahead.

At one of the Sixers' back-to-school charity events, Reed admitted that he has high expectations for himself and is already feeling, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“I mean, of course I got higher expectations for myself,” Paul Reed said, via the Inquirer. “I feel like I’m only scratching the surface so far of what I’ve been able to showcase in the NBA. I have so much more to prove and show with my game. … And I feel like this season I’m going to get an opportunity to do more, to play more and that’s what signing that contract kind of does for me: The extra cushion to make a couple of mistakes and keep playing. It’s showing that they trust me to be a player.”

Nick Nurse, the Sixers' new head coach, is already committing to new responsibilities for Reed, including the development of his all-around game and minutes playing alongside Joel Embiid instead of just as his backup. Nurse and his new coaching staff want to get more out of Reed — and Philly's veteran-laden roster is ready to see it.