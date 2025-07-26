The New York Yankees made a roster move Saturday morning aimed at addressing their recently struggling bullpen, activating right-handed reliever Yerry De Los Santos from the 15-day injured list ahead of Game 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies. The roster update comes after New York’s bullpen was tagged for 10 runs in a 12-5 loss at Yankee Stadium Friday night, and it sends right-hander Scott Effross back to Triple-A following another ineffective outing.

The return of De Los Santos adds a fresh arm to a bullpen that’s been in disarray. The 27-year-old from the Dominican Republic hasn’t pitched for the Yankees since June 18th due to right elbow discomfort but showed solid command in minor league rehab appearances this month. His return comes at a critical time as the club’s postseason push begins to wobble.

The bullpen’s performance has severely declined since late June. From June 28th through today, New York relievers have posted a 7.02 ERA over 82 innings, allowing 64 earned runs in that span. For context, New York’s overall team ERA this season is 4.07, ranking 21st in all of MLB. The contrast has pushed bullpen depth concerns to the forefront, making it clear that addressing relief pitching is one of the team’s most pressing needs ahead of the trade deadline.

The club is 14-22 over its last 36 games, a stretch that has cost it ground in the AL East. Entering Saturday, New York holds a 56-47 record, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays by 5.5 games while clinging to a 1.5-game edge over the Boston Red Sox for second place in the AL East. With pressure mounting, every roster decision feels magnified.

NJ.com’s Max Goodman reported the official activation and roster move Saturday on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“#Yankees announce Yerry De Los Santos was activated from the IL this morning. He’s back in the bullpen for the first time since June 18, replacing Scott Effross.”

The decision to option Effross marks another setback for a reliever still working his way back from Tommy John surgery. He gave up four earned runs in Friday’s loss, pushing his season ERA to 5.59. Since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs in 2022, he has yet to regain pre-injury form and now exits a bullpen already operating on thin margins.

De Los Santos offers a sinker-heavy profile and a 50% ground ball rate, tools the Pinstripes hope can help stabilize late innings. Whether it’s enough to change the unit’s fortunes ahead of the trade deadline remains to be seen, but Saturday’s early morning moves signal urgency.

With the bullpen exposed, the Yankees must now decide if internal options like De Los Santos can patch the holes—or if external reinforcements are required to stay in the playoff race.