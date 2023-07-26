Paul Reed took a break from working out at the Philadelphia 76ers practice facility to make an appearance at the Jr. 76ers Summer Hoops Tour at the Boys and Girls Club in Chester, Pennsylvania. The Sixers big man has worked on his game all summer long as he prepares to return to Philly, which he did not think would be the plan after signing an offer sheet with the Utah Jazz.

The Sixers ended up matching the offer, keeping Reed in town as Nick Nurse takes over as head coach. The former Toronto Raptors head coach should be able to get more out of Reed, an athletic, energetic big that has untapped potential in areas other than rolling to the rim, defending and rebounding.

At the event, Reed offered some insight into what Nurse has in store for his development. He said that Nurse wants to mold him into a more well-rounded player, according to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. He name-dropped Pascal Siakam, Nurse's star forward with Toronto, as the model for what Nurse wants to see out of Reed.

“I’ve talked to him plenty of times and it’s always been kind of the same kind of idea,” Reed said of his conversations with his new head coach, via Sixers Wire. “He talked about molding me into a Pascal Siakam-type player. Somebody who can kind of do it all. Shoot the ball, drive, pass, but right now, it’s all about focusing on my shot mechanics. That’s the start. That’s where it starts at.”

Siakam has grown into a very good player with the Raptors, making steady strides from bench player to key starter to All-Star and perennial All-NBA candidate. At 6-foot-9, Siakam can initiate the offense, score from a variety of locations and handle the ball on top of guarding multiple defenders.

Paul Reed being able to operate more comfortably on the perimeter would allow him to fit more cleanly next to Joel Embiid. His versatile defense and rebounding give him skills that work well next to Embiid when the Sixers want to prioritize defense and size. Shooting is the main skill that would allow him to complement the reigning MVP. His three-point percentage of 43.6 percent from the G League has not followed him to the NBA. But he's working on it and sounds like he's happy with his progress.

“Whenever I’m in Philly, the whole coaching staff, we’re all on the same page about what I need to do to get better,“ Reed said, via Sixers Wire. “So every day I come in the gym, we’re all focusing on the small details in my shot.” He added that he's working on altering his shot mechanics and that he's “getting more and more comfortable every day” with the new jumper.

Reed is confident that the 2023-24 season can be a true breakout campaign. The Sixers center showed what he can do in the Brotherly Love League ProAm — shooting threes off the dribble, handling the ball to get to the rim Those are the types of things that the 24-year-old has to be able to do at the NBA level.

Sixers PF Paul Reed (@Bball_paul) got some work in at the Brotherly Love League ProAm last night 🎥 via @BLoveLeague #OutTheMud pic.twitter.com/VGYZvGUwAC — Pick Swap Media (@PickSwapMedia) July 26, 2023

Whether they plan to try playing him next to Embiid or just have him remain the backup center, the Sixers helping Paul Reed continue to grow will only help them vie for the championship.