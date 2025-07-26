Paige Bueckers cannot stop breaking records in her rookie season with the Dallas Wings.

One week after being just one of 35 rookies in WNBA history to make the All-Star game, Bueckers reached yet another milestone. By dropping 17 points and six assists in Dallas' 86-76 loss to the Golden State Valkyries, Bueckers became the first player in league history to score 350 points and record 100 assists in her first 20 games.

This rook is SPECIAL 💫 After tonight’s game, Paige Bueckers becomes the first player in WNBA History to total 350+ PTS and 100+ AST in the first 20 games of their career!#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/6Xws0Q1dV5 — WNBA (@WNBA) July 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

As usual, Bueckers led the team in points and assists in the loss. The Wings rookie has yet to fail to reach double figures and has been the team's leading scorer in nine of the 20 games she has played.

Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, is up to 18.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game on the year. Her numbers are shockingly similar to her final year in college, during which she was a unanimous first-team All-American at UConn.

Despite the Wings' poor record, Bueckers is already arguably the best point guard in the league. The 23-year-old is the ninth-leading scorer while averaging the eighth-most assists per game. She has already overtaken four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale as Dallas' top offensive threat and best overall player.

Paige Bueckers setting new rookie standards with Wings

Although Dallas is on pace for another disappointing season, the team's future is undeniably in good hands with Bueckers. Had Caitlin Clark not just spoiled fans with her incredible 2024 rookie campaign, Bueckers would be in the conversation for having arguably the greatest debut season in league history.

The Wings have only been established for 10 years and have not had the most success with rookies. However, as one of the most-hyped women's basketball prodigies of all time, Bueckers has been held to a different standard for years. An unfortunate knee injury in college delayed her timeline, but she is quickly developing into the WNBA player many believed she would become since her high school days.

Bueckers' success has largely overshadowed rookie teammates Aziaha James, JJ Quinerly and Luisa Geiselsoder, who are also thriving early on. Dallas arguably has the best young core in the league and should continue to improve moving forward. The Wings are poised to receive another early pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, which many expect to be loaded with high-end talent.