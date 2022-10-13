Sixers fans disappointed after brutal Isaiah Joe roster decision

Following their final 2022 preseason game, the Philadelphia 76ers have made some key roster moves. Youngsters Charles Bassey and Isaiah Joe were waived to trim the Sixers’ roster.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Sixers were releasing Bassey while Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice broke the news that they would release Joe, too. Moving on from Bassey made sense given that the Sixers have many capable options to use at center behind Joel Embiid. Joe, though, seemed to fit the mold of a 3-and-D wing well.

On a team looking to excel on defense and surround its stars with 3-point shooting, Joe made total sense as an end-of-rotation option with the upside to become a key player. Many Sixers fans were not happy that he was a part of the team’s roster cuts ahead of the regular season.

WHY JOE TOO?? https://t.co/lcNBO1N6AI — Subscribe to the You Know Ball Patreon (@TrillBroDude) October 13, 2022

Knew it but still sucks. Isaiah Joe will have a long career as part of a Warriors death lineup I’m certain so atleast that’s cool — Zo (@Tweets_By_Zo) October 13, 2022

NOOOOOOOOO WHY ISAIAH JOE WTF https://t.co/kEE8RzxjMf — Hoops Reference (@HoopsReference) October 13, 2022

Really hope another team gives Isaiah Joe a chance, dude can hoop if given the chance. — ry (@NinjaBands) October 13, 2022

I like Isaiah Joe, and I think he will be good wherever he ends up. I also think it makes sense to cut him, save the money and stay below the cap. Both of these can be true. He was probably not cracking the top 10-12 on this roster (which is a good thing) — James Birrane (@jsbirrane17) October 13, 2022

Isaiah Joe was drafted 49th overall by the Sixers in the 2020 NBA Draft. The 23-year-old appeared in 96 regular season games over his two seasons in Philly, playing 10.3 minutes per game and averaging 3.7 points and 1.0 rebounds.

The Sixers’ decision to let go of Joe showed that they preferred the roster and financial flexibility over him and his potential. They will head into the season with 14 players, allowing them one spot to add more talent or facilitate a trade easier. Although Joe will miss out on the chance to stick around with the team that drafted him, he should be able to find some minutes on a tanking team and prove he’s a quality player.