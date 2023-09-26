Things are going to look different for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023-24 season — but not for the reasons you’re probably initially thinking about. Aside from all the potential James Harden trade possibilities, new coaching staff and additions of new players, the Sixers are guaranteed to look different because their primary jerseys are changing.

In a trailer for NBA 2K24, Joel Embiid was shown wearing altered Sixers jerseys. They matched the picture shown on the Fanatics website, leading to speculation that the team was making a tweak to its uniforms. Rookie guard Terquavion Smith gave some unofficial confirmation that that is the case.

In a post on his Instagram story that has since been taken down, Smith showed off his new Sixers jersey. The undrafted rookie donned the number 23 as he showcased the Icon (blue) edition of the new threads ahead of next week's media day.

It appears Terquavion Smith did his own Sixers jersey reveal today pic.twitter.com/vrRVAe4H4k — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) September 25, 2023

The Sixers made a slight modification to their jerseys by making the drop shadow for the numbers and wordmark bigger. The element has grown in prominence over the years and is very, very noticeable now. Everything else about the jersey appears to remain the same as before. The “PHILA” wordmark has been on the Sixers' main jerseys since the 2015-16 season, though they didn’t add a red drop shadow until 2017.

Fanatics has posted 2023-24 replica jerseys on its website which shows that the Sixers' Association (white) threads will also adopt a bigger drop shadow. Their Statement (red) edition jerseys have utilized a blue drop shadow behind the white lettering. Now, on the Fanatics website, there are Statement jerseys that show a deeper drop shadow for both the lettering and numbers. The website still has the jersey designs from last year, making the differences easier to notice side-by-side.

The Sixers should be wearing their new uniform designs for the first time on Sunday, October 8 when they open their preseason slate of games on the road against the Boston Celtics.