It's sad that Friday was supposed to be Billy Joel's historic Yankee Stadium show, but his Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus diagnosis changed everything. At least HBO's new two-part documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, is here to fill the “Piano Man”-less void.

Documentaries about legendary artists like Joel have to toe a fine line. Some, like Bruce Springsteen's recent Road Diary, opt to take a breezy approach to exploring its subjects. Then, there is something like the abstract Moonage Daydream, which represents the creativity of one David Bowie perfectly.

And So It Goes is not a puff piece to appease any Billy Joel fans. It is an in-depth exploration of Joel, who, for as iconic as his music is, never appeared to be an interesting character on the surface.

So, skepticism over a two-part, five-hour documentary about Joel seems warranted. However, it quickly dispels any skepticism after Joel delivers a hilariously corny Henry Hill-like monologue; he ends his story with something to the effect of “You see that house? I own it,” after a brief story about damning the affluent for owning such exuberant houses.

That's because, like a good music biopic, And So It Goes isn't afraid to make its subject look like a jerk. Joel was at the height of his powers in the mid-'70s, and yet, his personal life was at an all-time low.

Candid interviews with Joel, Elizabeth Weber, and Jon Small keep the documentary moving. Joel and Small's relationship was complicated after Joel essentially home-wrecked his relationship with Weber.

A two-part, five-hour Joel documentary being gripping was not on my 2025 bingo card. But fans of his would be remiss to skip it, and casuals will also be enlightened to a whole new side of the “Piano Man.”

Billy Joel: And So It Goes Part 1 review

And So It Goes starts at the very beginning of Joel's journey. Did you know he was in bands like the Hassles — who actually had a radio hit — before becoming the iconic artist he is today? He then split off with Small to form Attila, and the duo released one album together before disbanding (due to Joel and Weber's relationship).

These stories take up most of the first hour or so of the first part of And So It Goes. Once he finds success with his Piano Man album, there's no looking back. The documentary gets into full gear, and his rise (and fall) from fame makes up the breezy last 90 minutes.

Cold Spring Harbor is an interesting case. Joel's debut album largely flew under the radar despite having hits like “She's Got a Way” and “Everybody Loves You Now.” It's interesting to hear Joel explain the troubles with recording “She's Got a Way,” which wouldn't truly catch fire until its subsequent live performance featured on Songs in the Attic.

The technical aspects of the recording process may sound boring, but And So It Goes paints it well. They sped up Joel's vocals, which the singer himself is critical of. Die-hard fans probably know this story, but for casuals, you'll learn something new.

Other up-and-comers

Joel was also coming up at the same time as the likes of Elton John and Bruce Springsteen, the latter of which was also signed to Columbia Records. Springsteen's side of the story has been well documented; Columbia wanted him to make records like Joel after his first two albums were commercial failures.

Surprisingly, Springsteen is featured in And So It Goes. He is very complimentary of Joel, though touching on that dynamic between the label and the two artists would have been appreciated. The artists are likely friends, but surely this pressure had to affect Joel in some capacity.

There's also Joel's complex relationship with Elton John. The tour famously toured in the '90s, and hopefully, the second part delves into their infamous Face to Face Tour.

At one point in the first part of And So It Goes, Joel does talk about being strapped with John's backing band. It doesn't take up any more than maybe five minutes of the 156-minute runtime, but here's hoping there's more to come in the second part.

The height of Joel's success

Most Billy Joel fans' favorite album is The Stranger, and for good reason. It's an album worthy of the “no skips” moniker the kids like to throw around—though yours truly would argue that “Everybody Has a Dream” is quite skippable—and remains Joel's masterpiece.

Joel is one of the few artists who make churning out hit songs look easy. However, there was a lot of trouble getting The Stranger off the ground. Just imagine if George Martin did follow through with producing the album? Would we even have something like “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant,” perhaps the best multi-composition medley since “A Day in the Life” or “Band on the Run”? Without “Scenes,” we probably wouldn't get something like “Jesus of Suburbia.”

And So It Goes' greatest strength is not boring viewers with mundane details of recording songs. Unfortunately, there's not a lot of rehearsal or studio footage, but Joel and others' talking heads make up for that.

Directors Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin understood the assignment. While Billy Joel is not always painted in the most positive light, this documentary gives him a chance at redemption. As we head into the '90s portion of his career, expect Joel's redemption arc to begin.

Should you watch Billy Joel: And So It Goes On Part 1?

Billy Joel: And So It Goes on is the perfect encapsulation of who Joel is. He's not the flashiest performer, but he always does good work.

It is hard to imagine a Billy Joel documentary being interesting, and here we are. He never seemed like a mysterious figure in music. The two-and-a-half-hour runtime is daunting, but it's filled with interesting stories and great music. The Beatles: Get Back followed a similar path with its three parts, and look how that turned out.

Documentaries tend to be a better storytelling vehicle than biopics. While biopics can heighten drama, they mostly end up being generic puff pieces. The template for biopics has been followed for decades.

Nonfiction can only bend the truth, not fake it. Joel's documentary seems unafraid to tackle every nook and cranny of his career. This candor is a breath of fresh air. Frankly, this is how all legacy artists should tell their stories, especially the Beatles, but that's neither here nor there.

Joel had not gotten the biopic or extensive documentary treatment before And So It Goes. Luckily, they appear to have gotten it right the first time.

The first part of Billy Joel: And So It Goes On is streaming on HBO Max.