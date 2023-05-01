A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

There’s not a bigger talking point out there about the Philadelphia 76ers’ upcoming series opener in the second round against the Boston Celtics than the status of Joel Embiid. At the moment, Embiid’s availability for Game 1 at TD Garden remains up in the air. However, the Sixers are seemingly trying all they can to boost the chances of the MVP candidate playing this Monday night.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, he was told that Joel Embiid had received a “platelet-rich plasma treatment on his injured knee.” Charania also shared the thought that it would be considered a “miracle” if Embiid ultimately plays in Game 1 of the Celtics series.

For what it’s worth Embiid has been seen throwing shots up at the Sixers’ morning shootaround Monday.

Joel Embiid is here at Sixers shootaround: pic.twitter.com/kEioCFnTdy — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) May 1, 2023

That’s a good sign for Joel Embiid’s availability but it does appear still that he will be a game-time decision.

Embiid and the Sixers got a bit of help from the Atlanta Hawks when Trae Young and company extended their first-round series versus the Celtics to six games, giving the Philadelphia center extra days of rest.

In the Sixers’ first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, Joel Embiid averaged just 20 points on 46.2 percent shooting from the field, while also grabbing 11.3 rebounds across four games.

If Embiid can’t give it a go in Game 1, the Sixers will have to increase the load on the shoulders of the likes of James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris, while giving more minutes to Montrezl Harrell, who played just a total of six minutes in the first round.