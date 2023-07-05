The Philadelphia 76ers could be a busy team this offseason with tons of rumors surrounding some of their impact players. One of those players is Sixers forward Tobias Harris, who is entering the final season of a five-year, $180 million contract.

Last week Harris hilariously said that “casual Sixers fans” would trade him for “a Crumbl cookie,” then listed what makes him a valuable asset to the team. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey played into the comments with a fantastic troll job on Twitter, posting a picture in front of a Crumbl Cookies store. He tagged Harris in the post and said “Don't worry Tobias, no casual fans in sight here.”

Suffice it to say, most Sixers fans are not happy with the joke that Morey pulled. Fans are seemingly fed up with Philly's inability to make a deeep run in the NBA playoffs. With the reigning MVP on the team, Sixers fan expect more and they haven’t seen many moves from Morey to improve the team for next season.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Trading Harris won’t fix all of Philly's problems, but fans seem to think he hasn’t played up to his contract through the first four years. Harris is owed $39.2 million dollard next season, a hefty number for a player who averaged 14.7 points per game last season.

It remains to be seen what the Sixers' big moves will be this offseason. Though James Harden has reportedly requested a trade, Daryl Morey wants to try and keep him in Philly. That could make Tobias Harris their best player available for trade, though Morey doesn’t appear eager to move on from him either.