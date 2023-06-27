There has been a lot of talk lately surrounding Tobias Harris' future with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers had another disappointing year in 2022-23 and unfortunately for him, Harris ended up being one of the scapegoats for fans and pundits alike. So much so, that some supporters have started calling for his trade away from Philly.

Harris is having none of it, though. The 30-year-old did not hold back in calling out these so-called “fans” as he bluntly flexed his credentials:

“Casual Sixers fans, they’ll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie,” Harris said, via Sixers beat reported Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “But at the end of the day, they have to realize that you’re not getting a 6'9″ forward back who can damn near shoot 40 percent from three, guard the other team’s best player, shoot, post up, drive, and play 70+ games a year. … I believe we have the right talent to be a championship team and we have the right pieces and the right culture. With a new coach, I’m excited for what we’re going to bring to the table.”

To be fair, he's not wrong. Harris does seem to check all the boxes for the Sixers, but at the end of the day, the squad has not reached its full potential. As such, it comes as no surprise that some fans have been calling for his head, and at the same time, it does seem that the front office, at the very least, has been gauging Harris' potential value on the trade market.

Harris is entering the final year of his current contract, which will see him pocket a whopping $39.3 million. The Sixers will need to trade him now or offer him an extension unless they want to risk losing him for nothing next summer.