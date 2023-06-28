Tobias Harris clearly isn't happy with the rumors linking him to a move away from the Philadelphia 76ers this summer. So much so, that the 30-year-old recently decided to clap back at the “casual” fans who are calling for his head. In the process, the highly-popular nationwide chain Crumbl Cookies caught a stray in Harris' brief tirade.

According to Harris, his naysayers are more than willing to “trade me for a Crumbl Cookie.” The folks behind the delectable snack caught wind of Harris' rather misplaced mention and they too decided to clap back:

If @tobias31 stays with the @sixers everyone in Philly gets a free Crumbl cookie 👀 https://t.co/zE8JrNGE48 — Crumbl Cookies (@CrumblCookies) June 28, 2023

That's actually a genius move from Crumbl Cookies' social media team. They capitalized on the situation by further promoting their brand. You have to note, though, that that's a pretty generous offer in that they just declared a free cookie giveaway for every single person in Philadelphia. According to Google, the population of the city is 1.576 million as of 2021. That's a whole lot of cookies. That is, of course, under the assumption that Harris isn't going anywhere. Perhaps Crumbl Cookies has some insider information on a looming trade?

Whatever the case might be, Harris also responded to Crumbl's generous offer. The Sixers veteran made it clear that he has nothing against the cookie company:

Salute @CrumblCookies 🫡 I didn't mean to put any disrespek on your name 🍪😉 https://t.co/t9ccNsrNhK — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) June 28, 2023

This has now turned into a full-blown frenzy — quite a delectable one too, if I may say.

All jokes aside, though, Tobias Harris' future with the Sixers still remains in the balance. Philly has not vehemently denied these trade rumors, which could mean that they are open to gauging whatever offers come their way.