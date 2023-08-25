Whether they'll be with James Harden or not in 2023-24, one thing is clear for Tyrese Maxey: they will compete no matter what.

Amid Harden's trade demand and current drama with the Sixers, Maxey admitted on his podcast that there are a lot of people asking him if he sees the upcoming season as “wash” if the superstar guard doesn't come back. In a rather blunt but honest take, the rising star pointed out that it's not the case since they still have plenty of talent on the roster. Fans shouldn't also forget that they still have the reigning NBA MVP on their side.

“I think with the position that the Sixers are in we can’t ever see a season as ‘a wash.' We have talent. We have the reigning MVP on our team,” the 22-year-old guard said on his Maxey on the Mic podcast.

“We have to go out there and expect to win. Expect to still try to complete our goal. It'll definitely be even more difficult now that one of our best players has decided as of right now he doesn’t want to come back and play. That’s how life goes.”

That's definitely the kind of answer that Sixers fans want to hear from one of their best players. It is certainly great to see Tyrese Maxey keep his focus on the real task at hand instead of worrying about the Philly trade drama with James Harden that he can't really control.

Besides, if Harden does end up leaving the Sixers–which is a huge possibility considering how he said that his relationship with the team is beyond repair–Maxey figures to be the next in line to take over as Philadelphia's second option on offense behind Joel Embiid.

Whatever happens, Sixers fans can be confident that Maxey will be ready to help the team in any way he can.

Tyrese Maxey open to James Harden return

While he is preparing for life without Harden on the Sixers, it doesn't mean that Maxey wants the superstar gone from the team.

Despite all the drama Harden has caused, including calling team president Daryl Morey a liar, Maxey emphasized that he and the rest of the Sixers are ready to welcome him back if he decides to return and fix his relationship with the team.

“It's crazy to say this, but it's not our first rodeo, honestly,” Maxey said on the Harden issue, seemingly referencing the Ben Simmons trade saga, per SB Nation. “That's funny to say, but that's life. James is his own individual and he’s able to do whatever he pleases. I’m preparing right now to play with him or without him. … and I love James. If James decided he’s going to come back and play for us, there’s nobody in this organization that would be upset about that.”

Of course Harden returning is a massive “If” after everything that happened. The Bead has basically burned bridges, and as things currently stand, the only option that Philly has is to move him.

The problem for the Sixers is that Harden isn't exactly the most desired player right now, and with the controversy he has caused, it only made it even harder to move him. The Los Angeles Clippers and a number of teams are said to be interested, but the question is what Philly can get in a trade for him and whether they will be willing to accept it.

An anonymous Eastern Conference exec recently pointed out that Harden could be moved at some point, but it might take time since the current market for him isn't really that great.

“There may be a team that goes for him at some point. But he costs you a lot of money, and he can obviously be a major headache when he’s not happy. This is the third team he’s demanded a traded from,” the exec told Steve Bulpett of Heavy.

“And if you're looking to build a team to win everything, you have to have questions. The bottom line is you'd rather be playing against him in the playoffs than have him on your team. No question he can get you numbers, and the averages in the playoffs can make it look not that bad. But the playoffs are different, and that's when he can cost you a lot on defense and, in general, how he wants to play with the ball in his hands.”

Harden's situation is indeed tricky and could cause unnecessary distractions for the team if it persists until the start of the season. Hopefully, like Maxey, the rest of the Sixers can also keep their heads on their goal and the other more important stuff for the franchise.