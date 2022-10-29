NBA
Sixers star Tyrese Maxey’s pristine 27-point first-half eruption has him entering Kyrie Irving, Yao Ming territory
No Joel Embiid, no problem. This was exactly the case for the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night as Tyrese Maxey led the charge for the Sixers in a scorching-hot first-half performance against the Toronto Raptors.
Maxey literally couldn’t miss in the opening half, going 10-of-10 from the field and a perfect 7-of-7 from beyond the arc. The Sixers star’s pristine shooting had him entering Kyrie Irving and Yao Ming territory with his perfect first half (h/t ESPN Stats & Info on Twitter):
Tyrese Maxey has tied Kyrie Irving (2020) and Yao Ming (2008) for the most points in a half on 100% shooting by a player in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97).
Maxey also joined Allen Iverson and Joel Embiid as the only three players in Sixers franchise history to have scored at least 27 points in a single half.
Embiid was missing on Friday night due to a knee injury and Maxey was aware that he had to step up in lieu of their superstar big man. Maxey knew what he needed to do, and he responded with a mind-blowing first-half performance. Thanks to his heroics, Philly entered the break with a 17-point lead.
The Sixers need a win here after going 1-4 in their first five games of the season. They’re up against a formidable foe in the Toronto Raptors, who like the Sixers, are also hoping to emerge as a real threat in the Eastern Conference.
After Friday’s bout, it’s a quick turnaround for the Sixers, who get to face off against the Chicago Bulls on a second night of a back-to-back set on Saturday.