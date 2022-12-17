By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are starting to find a groove. They have won four straight games for the first time this season after taking down the Golden State Warriors. Joel Embiid led the way as the Sixers continue to show more potential.

Embiid had another big night, but what else is new? He tallied 34 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks against the Warriors, helping the Sixers turn a brutal start into a win. Philadelphia is making the most of its recent games despite injuries to many key players.

“It’s next-man-up mentality,” said Embiid. “Obviously, we’re missing our best player in Tyrese,” he added with a smile. Everyone knows Embiid is the guy but the young guard’s incredible scoring outbursts can make him the most impactful player on any given night. James Harden can also take over games when he really gets going, though he’s starting to find more success in a role that’s leaning more into playmaking.

“Tobias [Harris] has been great this year,” Embiid said. “He’s doing his thing, he’s been efficient defensively, he’s been great. When you are missing these types of guys it’s hard but I think we got enough talent. Guys like Shake [Milton], Matisse [Thybulle], they’ve been playing really well. Can’t forget about De’Anthony [Melton], he’s been amazing.”

Harris and Melton both do whatever the Sixers of them— shoot, defend well on and off the ball, rebound, score off the dribble or the bounce. With Harris and Maxey out against the Warriors, Philly was down two key players. Still, the team pulled together and continued embracing that next-man-up mentality.

Even some of the Sixers’ less heralded guys got a shoutout from the big fella. “D-House [Danuel House Jr.], Georges [Niang], Furk [Korkmaz], all of those guys are definitely doing their job,” Joel Embiid said. “I think the main thing is that everyone has bought in…Everybody just knows where the ball has gotta go, where the ball’s gotta end. The ball is not sticking. Everybody’s doing their job offensively and defensively and that’s great to see.”

The Sixers still have plenty to prove, though. They have to start winning consistently on the road and avoid poor stretches against teams they should easily beat. With Embiid leading the charge, they can compete in any game. His teammates’ ability to step up amid injuries will be a key factor in determining how good the team can truly be in any given contest.