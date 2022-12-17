PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are starting to find a groove. They have won four straight games for the first time this season after taking down the Golden State Warriors. Joel Embiid led the way as the Sixers continue to show more potential.

Embiid had another big night, but what else is new? He tallied 34 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks against the Warriors, helping the Sixers turn a brutal start into a win. Philadelphia is making the most of its recent games despite injuries to many key players.

“It’s next-man-up mentality,” said Embiid. “Obviously, we’re missing our best player in Tyrese,” he added with a smile. Everyone knows Embiid is the guy but the young guard’s incredible scoring outbursts can make him the most impactful player on any given night. James Harden can also take over games when he really gets going, though he’s starting to find more success in a role that’s leaning more into playmaking.

“Tobias [Harris] has been great this year,” Embiid said. “He’s doing his thing, he’s been efficient defensively, he’s been great. When you are missing these types of guys it’s hard but I think we got enough talent. Guys like Shake [Milton], Matisse [Thybulle], they’ve been playing really well. Can’t forget about De’Anthony [Melton], he’s been amazing.”

Harris and Melton both do whatever the Sixers of them— shoot, defend well on and off the ball, rebound, score off the dribble or the bounce. With Harris and Maxey out against the Warriors, Philly was down two key players. Still, the team pulled together and continued embracing that next-man-up mentality.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Sixers, James Harden, Doc Rivers

Sixers star James Harden’s greatness amid new role draws bold take from Doc Rivers

Sam DiGiovanni ·

Sixers, Warriors, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, James Harden, Joel Embiid

3 key reactions to Sixers win vs. Warriors

Sam DiGiovanni ·

James Harden, Kobe Bryant, Philadelphia 76ers, Sixers

James Harden enters Kobe Bryant territory with latest first quarter outburst

David Yapkowitz ·

Even some of the Sixers’ less heralded guys got a shoutout from the big fella. “D-House [Danuel House Jr.], Georges [Niang], Furk [Korkmaz], all of those guys are definitely doing their job,” Joel Embiid said. “I think the main thing is that everyone has bought in…Everybody just knows where the ball has gotta go, where the ball’s gotta end. The ball is not sticking. Everybody’s doing their job offensively and defensively and that’s great to see.”

The Sixers still have plenty to prove, though. They have to start winning consistently on the road and avoid poor stretches against teams they should easily beat. With Embiid leading the charge, they can compete in any game. His teammates’ ability to step up amid injuries will be a key factor in determining how good the team can truly be in any given contest.