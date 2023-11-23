The Sixers should trade for a star this season and focus on including Marcus Morris Sr. in any blockbuster deal.

The Philadelphia 76ers have cooled off a bit following a scorching start to the 2023-24 NBA season. After beginning the campaign with an 8-1 record, the Sixers have lost four of their last six outings.

Despite the cold streak, it's still great to see the Sixers play with a renewed sense of energy, despite what the organization went through with the James Harden hullaballoo that spilled into the regular season. Harden essentially forced himself out of the city as the Sixers traded the disgruntled guard to the Los Angeles Clippers. In exchange, Philadelphia received two first-round picks, a pick swap, and a group of role players in Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, and KJ Martin.

Nonetheless, Philadelphia should remain in the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference despite losing one of its stars from last season. Joel Embiid is already in MVP form. Meanwhile, fourth-year guard Tyrese Maxey is in the midst of a breakout campaign and is proving to be a terrific co-star for Embiid.

Still, it seems like the Sixers would need another piece to truly compete with the elites in the East, particularly the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. They have the contracts and the draft assets to make a splash and acquire a needle-moving player who can help them win a championship this year.

Who should the Sixers trade?

After the James Harden deal, the Sixers now have a bunch of tradeable contracts and a slew of first round picks that they can use in a package to acquire another star.

Marcus Morris Sr. is earning $17.2 million, while Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington are making over $11 million this season. Together, those deals would amount to over $40 million in salary, which could garner a game-changing piece.

In addition, they also have Tobias Harris' expiring $39.2 million deal to consider. However, he still has huge role in the Sixers offense this season and he is still a big part of their foreseeable future. With that, it does not seem like they will trade the veteran forward and are more likely to sign him on a cheaper deal this upcoming summer.

With all these tradeable assets, who should the Sixers focus on trading? I believe they should trade Marcus Morris Sr.

Why the Sixers should trade Marcus Morris Sr.

Marcus Morris Sr. is an experienced veteran who could ideally help the Sixers this season. His presence as an enforcer should provide Philadelphia with more toughness and energy. Moreover, his ability to space the floor is an ideal complement to Embiid and Maxey.

However, the 34-year-old has found himself lost in the shuffle in Philly. This comes after the veteran started each game he has appeared in as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers over the last two seasons.

In eight appearances for Philly so far, Morris is playing just over eight minutes and averaging just 3.2 points a night under Nick Nurse.

Meanwhile, the other veterans that came in with Morris — Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington — have become regulars in Nurse's rotation so far. Batum has started in four of his seven appearances as a Sixer and is averaging over 25 minutes a night. Meanwhile, Coivington has appeared in 12 games and is playing over 15 minutes a game, mostly as a reserve.

With Morris sitting idly on the Sixers bench most of the time, it might be best for the Sixers to trade him this season. Daryl Morey could use the 6-foot-8 forward's expiring deal in a package to land a star.

Sixers trade targets involving Marcus Morris Sr.

The Sixers can target a couple of veterans from the Portland Trail Blazers, who have no intentions to compete this season.

One is guard Malcolm Brogdon. Portland acquired Brogdon in the trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Celtics. He would be a terrific piece to pair with Maxey in the backcourt as he provides solid playmaking and shooting. His presence would alleviate some of Maxey's on-ball duties and give the Sixers more variety on the offensive end.

Another Blazer whom the Sixers can target is forward Jerami Grant. A Grant reunion makes sense since he would provide Philadelphia more size and a 3-and-D piece from the wing position. Once only seen as a defensive specialist, the 29-year-old has developed into a well-rounded scorer who can create his own shot.

Morris would be the ideal salary piece of any trade package involving any of the two Blazers. The Sixers would need to give up more players to get to Grant's $27.5 million price tag, while Morris and potentially a young player like Jaden Springer would do for a Brogdon deal.